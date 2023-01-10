EastEnders spoilers: Denise Fox shuts down Ravi!

Denise Fox struggles with her guilt over her flirtation with Ravi Gulati in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Denise Fox is still feeling rattled after a drunken flirtation with Ravi Gulati turned into a kiss!

The married salon owner has been feeling lonely over recent months, as hubby Jack Branning has been so caught up in family dramas that he's barely had time for her.

When handsome Ravi Gulati made it clear that he was VERY attracted to her, Denise felt flattered. The younger man was a shoulder to cry on over her marriage woes but he wanted to take things further...

After Ravi walked a tipsy Denise home from Peggy's, he moved in for a tender kiss. But the morning after, Denise wakes up full of guilt.

Determined to shut down Ravi's flirtation, she insists that she's a happily married woman! Realising that Denise is being a little TOO defensive, Ravi is amused and flirtily asks her if she's sure about that.

It seems that Ravi might be genuinely starting to fall for Denise, however, as after she rejects him, he heads to the club to drown his sorrows.

Ravi turns his eye to Denise's daughter Chelsea Fox and starts turning on the charm.

What is Ravi up to?

Zack Hudson was in a state after seeing a face from the past. (Image credit: BBC)

Zack Hudson puts aside his troubles after the recent devastating visit from old friend Brett, who had bad health news to share with him.

He's got his career to think of and he cracks on with preparing a tasting presentation at Walford East for owners Suki Panesar and Nish Panesar.

As they get themselves settled, the couple overhear Chelsea Fox confronting Zack about the fact he's abandoned Whitney Dean and their baby.

Disapproving of Zack shirking his paternal responsibilities, Suki nit-picks about the meal he's prepared, getting in a few sharp digs about Whitney.

At the end of his tether, a strung out Zack accidentally smashes a glass and cuts his hand, storming out.

After the disaster at the restaurant, a brooding Zack realises that he has to face up to what's been happening.

Alfie Moon asks Patrick Trueman for a favour. (Image credit: BBC)

Alfie Moon is on his uppers, as is the usual state of affairs! When he tries to get some shifts on the cabs from Kat Slater, she knocks him back.

Determined to pick up some work, he asks Kim Fox if there's anything going at The Albert, but she lets him down, too.

When Alfie finds out that Denise Fox has been keeping hold of the keys for the closed down Queen Vic for a grieving Linda Carter, Alfie gets an idea...

He has a word with Patrick Trueman, convincing him to get hold of the keys for him so they can open up the pub and help Linda get back on track!

Also, Kim Fox is thrilled when Lola Pearce asks her to be her Maid of Honour.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.