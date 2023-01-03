EastEnders spoilers: Zack Hudson loses the plot!

Zack Hudson struggles after the past comes back to haunt him in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Zack Hudson is in denial following his old acquaintance Brett's shock revelation.

Now that a dark secret from his past has resurfaced, he's desperate to keep it quiet.

In denial about what has been revealed, Zack attempts to get back on track by convincing Ravi Gulati to give him another shot at getting the Head Chef job at Walford East.

Considering Whitney is pregnant with Zack's baby, she's all for Zack getting a better paid job and she's pleased that Zack hasn't given up. But she's left concerned when he seems unenthusiastic about her upcoming ultrasound.

Not knowing where to turn, a broken Zack drowns his sorrows in the club and later ends up in a nasty drunken row with Whitney.

Left to drink alone, Zack gets hammered and as the secret plays on his mind he smashes a glass in rage.

Staring at his bleeding hand, Zack finally breaks down...

Denise Fox and Ravi Gulati aer growing closer... (Image credit: BBC)

Denise Fox is not happy with Jack Branning after her attempt to arrange a romantic evening for them went awry!

Knowing he's got some making up to do, Jack arranges for him and Denise to go out for the day.

With the house left empty, Jack's daughter Amy Mitchell invites Denzel Danes over. But her hopes of some time alone with Denzel fly out the window when he turns up with Nugget Gulati, who has stolen a bottle of vodka from the Minute Mart!

Suki Panesar and Nish Panesar confront Nugget's dad over his theft and Ravi storms over to the Jack's house to find his son. When he arrives both Denzel and Nugget are drunk and Ricky Mitchell is throwing up!

Jack and Denise get back from their day out and are horrified to see what's been going on. It doesn't take much to push Jack over the edge and he rages at Ravi and the boys, as well as lashing out at Denise.

When Ravi goes to the Panesars to pay them for the stolen vodka, Denise follows. She thanks him for getting to the house in time to put a stop to the teenagers' shenanigans.

As Suki and Nish Panesar attempts to criticise Ravi for his parenting, Denise stands up for him, forcing them to back down.

But is there more to Denise's support for Ravi than just being a good pal?

Stacey Slater is anxious about money. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater looks like she'll be starting the New Year with even less money than usual!

She's fuming when the Panesars put their rent up and she rages to Eve Unwin about how unfair it is.

There's more bad news to come when the 'Stacey's Baps' van breaks down and Stacey realises it's going to cost a lot of cash to get it back up and working.

Stacey's daughter Lily Slater overhears Stacey telling her mum Jean Slater that things are bad financially and she's not sure how the family will get through it, leaving her worried.

Jay Brown has a surprise for Lola Pearce (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Lola Pearce insists she wants to seize the day and Jay Brown comes up with the perfect surprise. He presents her with a beautiful bunch of flowers and he makes a big suggestion...

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.