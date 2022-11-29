EastEnders spoilers: Whitney Dean makes a decision about the baby

Whitney Dean has a big decision to make over commitment-phobe Zack Hudson in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Whitney Dean is determined to have fun on her 30th birthday despite only just finding out that she's pregnant with Zack Hudson's baby!

With Felix Baker and Finlay Baker arranging a big bash for her at Peggy's, she realises that they'll spot she's not drinking and she needs to tell them her big news.

The brothers are happy for her but they listen with concern as she reveals that she's decided that she's going to bring the baby up on her own.

Dad-to-be Zack Hudson is not only a complete womaniser, after Zack's traumatic childhood, scarred by his evil dad Gavin Sullivan, he has no confidence in his ability to be a decent father to his own child.

Touched when Felix and Finlay promise to be with her all the way to support her, she heads out to talk to Zack.

Can they come to an agreement?

Sonia Fowler gets bad news from Jay Brown. (Image credit: BBC)

Sonia Fowler has asked undertaker Jay Brown to arrange her grandma Dot Branning's funeral following the news of her shock death.

When Jay tells her that he can't officiate at the funeral, Sonia's upset. She understands his reasons when he explains he needs to go to an appointment with girlfriend Lola Pearce, who is having radiotherapy for her brain tumour.

Back at home, Sonia finds the moving tape that Dot once recorded for her husband Jim Branning after he went into a care home. Dotty Cotton has managed to get hold of an old cassette machine and Sonia wells up as she listens to Dot's voice once again.

With Dot's body now at the house, Dotty arrives with Whitney Dean and Jack Branning to help Sonia keep vigil.

They support each other in their grief as they reminisce about Dot.

Denise Fox drowns her sorrows WITHOUT Jack Branning! (Image credit: BBC)

Denise Fox is at odds with husband Jack Branning, who wants to delay going back to work so he can keep an eye on daughter Amy Mitchell.

He's been terrified for the teen ever since he found out that Amy has been self harming.

Pointing out that it would be a mistake to continue to smother his daughter, Denise is frustrated that Jack is pushing her further and further away over his fears for Amy.

When Jack forgets to pick up her son Raymond from school, Denise is at the end of her tether. She understands Jack's concerns for his daughter but he's been so caught up in it all over the past few months that she's feeling very let down.

When Denise asks Jack to go to Whitney's 30th birthday party with her at the club, it's the final straw when he says he's staying home with Amy.

Not willing to continually put her life on hold, Denise heads to the party alone to drown her sorrows.

Is their marriage in serious trouble?

Also, Alfie Moon is disappointed when he can't convince Kat Slater to be part of the panto, as it's all part of his grand plan to win her back!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.