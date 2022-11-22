EastEnders spoilers: desperate Janine Butcher lands massive bombshell on Mick!

Janine Butcher takes desperate measures to keep Mick Carter by her side.

Janine Butcher stuns Sonia Fowler with her bid to keep Mick Carter by her side in Monday's hour-long episode of EastEnders (at the earlier time of 7:00 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Janine Butcher is feeling sidelined by love rival Linda Carter yet again after Janine's hubby-to-be Mick Carter goes to her rescue.

Linda is potentially in big trouble with her Community Payback Officer, Murray. After missing an appointment with him to look after an injured Janine, he was unimpressed and Mick wants to help Linda set the record straight.

Even though Linda kindly put herself out to help a pregnant Janine after her fall down the steps at the tube station, all Janine can see is that Linda has drawn Mick into her dramas yet again.

After Mick helps out Linda with Murray, Janine loses her cool and she hits him with a HUGE bombshell but is she telling the truth?

Sonia Fowler makes a mystery call to help Janine Butcher. (Image credit: BBC)

When a worried Mick confides in nurse Sonia Fowler about Janine's news, she is concerned. But she soon realises that Janine has been telling lies.

Although Janine stops Sonia revealing all, Mick catches them talking and gets suspicious that Janine is keeping a secret from him.

After Mick shares a moment with Linda (again!) he finds out that she's been invited on another date by the guy who apparently stood her up. It turns out her date, Karl, got his wires crossed and wants to make things up to her.

Mick's mum Shirley Carter is also on to Janine for her lies and she calls her out. As Janine's mood darkens, Sonia gets worried and she makes a mystery call.

Who has she contacted and will it make any difference to Janine's ever increasing paranoia?

Bobby Beale and Freddie Slater look through Harvey Monroe's phone. (Image credit: BBC)

Bobby Beale and Freddie Slater do some digging on Harvey Monroe's mystery woman 'Sophia', as all of Harvey's friends are worried that she's not who she seems to be.

Harvey has been increasingly isolated and obsessive about this woman, who he has only been in contact with online.

After getting hold of Harvey's phone and screenshotting as much information on Sophia as they can, they play detective to find out more.

It's not long before the lads make an alarming discovery and they share the news with Rocky Cotton. He's concerned for his friend and wonders whether they should tell Harvey what they've found out.

Rocky, Bobby and Freddie take Mitch Baker and they confront Harvey with the news. They're stunned to discover that he's just sent another large sum of money to 'Sophia' and they worry that he'll be in denial over their claims.

Will Harvey believe them when they have more proof that he's being catfished? And could the mysterious con artist 'Sophia' be closer to home than they realise?

Alfie Moon ropes Kat Slater into another one of his schemes! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Alfie Moon asks Kat Slater to help him sell some dodgy products on the market stall after her return from abroad. She's not impressed when Alfie confesses that he lost £30,000 of Phil Mitchell's money!

Meanwhile, Eve Unwin arranges a lunch date with Nish Panesar and Suki Panesar to talk business.

EastEnders continues on Thursday, December 1 on BBC One.