EastEnders' Alfie Moon held at GUNPOINT — who is the masked robber? Is it someone we know?

Alfie Moon is threatened by a masked gunman — but is it someone we know?

Alfie Moon's (Shane Richie) EastEnders return has been nothing short of troublesome since coming back to the Square — from crashing his ex-wife Kat Slater's (Jessie Wallace) wedding to unexpectedly nearly getting hitched at The Queen Vic.

Now Alfie finds himself in trouble yet again as he's held at gunpoint by a masked robber on Tuesday, November 15.

While Alfie is in the cab preparing to venture out for a video game Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) has been wanting, he's interrupted when a masked gunman jumps in and demands him to be his getaway driver after robbing a building society.

Despite the terrifying ordeal, Alfie has something else on his mind and doesn't want to let Tommy down, so makes a detour to the game shop all while the gunman sits in the back seat.

Alfie pops into the shop to buy Tommy's game that he promised and gets back in the car.

Alfie is in danger as a masked gunman threatens him. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

However, things take another dangerous turn when Alfie receives a call from Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), who tells him that she knows the boys cracked the code to Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) safe, after Alfie challenged them to guess the code as a game.

She tells him that there is £30k in the safe and to not mess with it, which is when the gangster, who is still in the car, sees a new opportunity and orders Alfie to drive to Albert Square. How will Alfie get out of this situation?

But could the masked assailant be someone we know? With Alfie's past wrongdoings still leaving him at loggerheads with a few of the residents, there's a hefty list that could be out for revenge — especially Phil, who Alfie stole £50k off and fled Walford to escape the debt.

And now Phil is less than pleased by Alfie's return to win back Kat, so could he have got his brother Grant (Ross Kemp) to return to Walford to sort his dirty work? Or could it be someone else from the Square entirely?

These EastEnders scenes are set to air on Tuesday, November 15 at 7:30pm on BBC One.