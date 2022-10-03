EastEnders spoilers: Alfie Moon is getting MARRIED!
Airs at 7:30pm on Monday 10 October 2022 on BBC One.
Alfie Moon is given some marriage news in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings) but who is his fiancé?
Alfie Moon is given some helpful advice from Freddie Slater and decides that a grand gesture could be the best thing to help win back his ex-wife Kat Slater.
Freddie helps Alfie come up with a spectacular flower display for Kat, but the touching surprise is soon ruined when she discovers where the flowers have come from.
Alfie apologises, reassuring her that their friendship is all that matters to him and the former lovers have a drink together at The Vic.
Kat and Alfie are left dumbfounded when a young woman comes into the pub and drops the bombshell that Alfie is getting married tomorrow!
Who is the mystery bride?
Meanwhile, Howie starts his first day as a postman where he delivers some bills to a struggling Chelsea Fox, who feels too anxious to ask her mum, Denise, for help with money.
Elsewhere, Amy Mitchell and Howie's son Denzel have bunked off school to be together.
They're mortified when Chelsea catches the young lovebirds together and Amy begs her not to tell her protective dad Jack Branning, who has arrived home early.
Chelsea covers for Amy as Denzel makes a discreet exit, but eagle-eyed Jack is quick to notice that something suspicious is going on.
Will he rumble Amy and Denzel's antics?
In the meantime, Stacey Slater is unimpressed when she sees Suki Panesar coldly dismiss Eve Unwin when talking to Kheerat Panesar about a business meeting that she wants him to attend.
Eve is annoyed when Stacey tells her that she made an online dating profile for her and has arranged a date for her at The Albert.
While on her date, Eve and Stacey bump into Suki and Ravi Gulati and Stacey wastes no time in defending Eve and warns Suki that she should stay away from Eve.
EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.
