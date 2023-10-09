EastEnders spoilers: Desperate Jay Brown lashes out in shock twist

Jay Brown has been desperate to bury his grief by any means possible.

Jay Brown lashes out at Billy Mitchell as grief eats away at him in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jay Brown is edgy and strung out as he continues to struggle with his grief.

He's had a hard time dealing with the tragic loss of his wife Lola Pearce Brown, who died from a brain tumour, leaving her young daughter Lexi Pearce motherless.

After Jay got involved with escort Nadine, who supplied him with drugs to help him numb the pain, he's been chasing that oblivion ever since.

Jay Brown sought comfort in escort Nadine (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

When Lola's grandad Billy Mitchell suggests to Jay that it's time they scattered Lola's ashes, he freaks out and accuses Billy of being insensitive, saying everyone seems to have moved on from Lola apart from him.

When he gets drunk yet again, Billy's wife Honey Mitchell is worried about the state of him and she sits him down for an honest conversation.

Jay dated Honey for a long time and he feels comfortable talking to her. They have a heartfelt chat about grief and Honey hopes that she's got through to him and given him some comfort.

But it looks like Jay is still in a dark place when he later goes out to meet up with Nadine.

She assumes he's there for more drugs...

But is there something else Jay wants to say to her?

Kathy Cotton and Rocky Cotton are on the hunt for a place of their own! (Image credit: BBC)

Kathy Cotton has a heart-to-heart with Sharon Watts in the cafe and admits that she's missing her son Ian Beale.

The pair well and truly fell out after Ian returned from France with ex Cindy Beale on his arm, as Kathy hates her!

Apart from the fact that Cindy was supposed to be dead and was only resurrected when the witness protection order she was under came to an end, Kathy has always despised her. She's never forgiven her for the time she tried to have Ian murdered!

Determined to see mother and son reunited, Sharon arranges to meet Ian at the night cafe for a few glasses of wine.

She attempts to broker peace between the two and, with the drink flowing, it's not long before Kathy's icy demeanour thaws.

A tipsy Kathy and Ian decide to resolve their issues and the reconfirm their love for each other.

Ian brings Kathy home, although it's not long before she and Cindy are sharing a few harsh words!

Ravi Gulati recently found out that his son was spending time with his absent mum Priya Nandra-Hart! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Ravi Gulati is still in shock after finding out he had a daughter that he didn't know about!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.