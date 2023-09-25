EastEnders spoilers: Jay Brown's Lola secret is OUT!

Jay Brown meets up with Nadine again but who has seen him?

Jay Brown is caught out sneaking into Nadine's in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Jay Brown has found an unconventional way of consoling himself over his grief for late wife Lola Pearce Brown...

Ever since Lola tragically died from a brain tumour, Jay has found it impossible to get a good night's rest and he's been sneaking out at night.

Although his night time disappearances haven't gone unnoticed by housemates Callum Highway and Ben Mitchell, neither of them know exactly what he's been up to.

Initially just out walking, Jay's been keeping a big secret as recently he's been spending the night - fast asleep - with prostitute Nadine, who happens to look very like his dead wife.

Ben is getting fed up with Jay's elusive behaviour as he's worried it's affecting Lola and Ben's daughter Lexi Pearce. Callum is concerned about the pair of them bickering, as he knows his hubby Ben can sometimes be too harsh.

The soft-hearted cop offers Jay a shoulder to cry on but Jay insists he's fine, claiming he's been out and about with friends.

Later, Callum is amused when Nadine tries to pick him up, pointing out that he's a police detective! It seems his run-in with Nadine is about to blow Jay's secret, however, as Callum spots the pair together...

Rocky Cotton comes up with a plan to fix his relationship! (Image credit: BBC)

Rocky Cotton is keen for a bit of fun with Kathy Cotton and he tries to arrange some romantic alone time.

But the pair are stuck living with Sonia Fowler and Reiss Colwell after Kathy's falling out with son Ian Beale and the cramped conditions are NOT ideal!

Thinking outside the box, Rocky sets up a romantic picnic in the car lot but his big idea falls flat. Kathy is fuming that Rocky's wasted money that they don't have and warns him to curb his spending habits!

With money being such a big issue, Rocky realises that he needs to do something DRASTIC to get them back on track.

What will he do?

Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson are hoping to hear good news. (Image credit: BBC)

Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson have been on tenterhooks after their interview with social worker Jan over their fostering application.

The couple have been keen to become foster parents after Whitney and Zack tragically lost their own unborn baby, Peach, before she was full term.

After being honest about her difficult past where she was groomed and abused by her stepfather, Whitney has been worried that social services won't want to take a risk on her.

Whitney and Zack are over the moon when Jan reveals that they've approved them for the next stage in their application!

When Jan tells them she believes that they've got a huge amount to give to children in the fostering system, they glow with pride.

Will their dream to be parents finally be realised?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.