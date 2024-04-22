EastEnders spoilers: Devastated Whitney Dean LOSES Britney!

Whitney's world crumbles when social services take Britney away from her.

Whitney Dean is left HEARTBROKEN when social services remove Britney Wainwright from her care in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ever since she arrived back in the Square with Britney, Whit has been harbouring a huge secret – she paid the teen’s mum Keeley to take her away.

And now Whitney’s lie over fostering Britney is set to come back and bite her.

The day gets off to a good start when Whitney has a positive meeting with Britney’s teacher about her recent Usher Syndrome diagnosis.

But then Sonia’s boyfriend Reiss Colwell slips up by accidentally revealing Whitney isn’t Britney’s real mum.

Reiss accidentally drops Whitney in it with Britney's teacher. (Image credit: BBC)

Bound by duty, the concerned staff at Walford High are forced to act.

Later on, Whitney is horrified when social services turn up at her door and declare they’re here to take Britney away.

The team explain concerns about Britney’s welfare have been brought to their attention and they need to remove her until they can corroborate Whitney’s version of events with Keeley's.

Is Whitney going to lose Britney for good?

Social services remove Britney from Whitney's care. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile in The Vic, The Mitchells are reeling at the unexpected arrival of Billy’s estranged father, Stevie.

Billy makes it clear he wants nothing to do with the man who abandoned him as a child, and Stevie’s charm offensive doesn’t work on Phil either, who declares he’s wasting his time in Walford.

Back at Number 18, Honey consoles distressed Billy and convinces him to at least hear Stevie out.

Later, father and son have a frank conversation about Billy’s traumatic childhood, but the mood turns sour when Stevie brings up the subject of Billy’s late nephew, Jamie.

Billy loses his temper and shows his dad the door, but once again Honey acts as peacemaker and urges Stevie to try harder if he wants a relationship with his son.

Stevie Mitchell gets a frosty reception from Billy and family. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Yolande Trueman takes refuge in the launderette amidst her battle to conceal the truth about her terrifying assault.

Patrick’s partner’s world was turned upside down after being sexually assaulted by Pastor Clayton, which has led her to question her belief in God.

During an emotional conversation with Jean Slater, Yolande admits she's struggling, but her friend gives her an idea.

Afterwards, Yolande returns to Number 20 and announces she’d like to arrange a baptism for young Jordan.

But how will his mum, Chelsea Fox, feel about it?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm