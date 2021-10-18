'EastEnders' spoilers: Dotty Cotton makes trouble for Keegan!

Dotty Cotton is shocked when the police turn up in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Dotty Cotton is horrified when the police turn up at Ruby's to search the club. When Keegan Butcher-Baker tries to intervene she explains that they've come about her drug addict mum Sandy Gibson.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Butcher-Baker is approached by Aaron Monroe, who wants to apologise for being offhand with her on their date. After he heads off, Tiff's brother Liam Butcher remarks she'd be much better off with Aaron than her ex Keegan, but Tiff insists she's not interested.

After their moment the night before, Tiff heads to Ruby's to speak to Keegan but when she arrives he's comforting Dotty. Reminded of his betrayal with Dotty, a disappointed Tiff leaves.

It looks like there's no going back for Tiff and Keegan now...

The Slaters break into the Panesars' house! (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater is settling back into home life in the Square but she's unimpressed that their boiler is broken. After landlady Suki Panesar brushing off Jean Slater's request to get it fixed, Stacey turns to Suki's son Kheerat Panesar for help.

He is just as unhelpful as his mum, so the Slaters take matters into their own hands after Stacey pockets Kheerat's keys, and they sneak into the Panesar house for a shower!

When the Panesars return home they realise that someone's been in the house, and not only that Jags Panesar's watch has gone missing. Suki know who's to blame...!

Stacey Slater is not impressed to see Janine Butcher! (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater and Martin Fowler take the kids to the Queen Vic for a spot of lunch after their escapade at the Panesar house. But when Stacey sees old rival Janine Butcher she is fuming! Not wanting to deal with Janine, Stacey makes a quick exit.

Also, Aaron Monroe offers to talk to Kat Slater on Harvey Monroe's behalf and get him his job back at the cab firm.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7:35 pm.