EastEnders spoilers: Eve Unwin wants the truth from Suki!

Eve Unwin realises there's something serious wrong with Suki Panesar in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Eve Unwin is stunned when she sees Suki Panesar wandering through the Square in the dark looking very out of it and dishevelled. Realising that Suki appears to be in her nightdress, she rushes over to her to get her back to safety.

Taking Suki to see her doctor daughter Ash Panesar, Eve helps Ash lead Suki to the surgery so she can see doctor Nina Gupta. After being left alone with Nina, Suki struggles to answer her questions but what will Nina suggest?

Nugget Gulati tells his dad Ravi Gulati that Suki was found wandering around in a state, leaving Ravi concerned. When Eve brings Suki back home, she's suspicious about Ravi's reaction and picks up that there's something more going on than meets the eye.

The news starts to spread about Suki and Kheerat Panesar soon finds out what's been going on with his mum. He confronts Ravi, who quickly claims that Suki was sleepwalking.

Meanwhile, Eve is still feeling troubled about Suki and she's determined to get to the bottom of it. She visits her and demands that Suki tells her the truth.

Will Suki confess to Ranveer Gulati's murder and her collusion with Ravi to cover it up?

Stacey Slater's romantic surprise alarms Jean Slater! (Image credit: BBC)

Jean Slater seems to have got a spring back in her step after making friends with her ex-fiance Harvey Monroe.

When daughter Stacey Slater clocks how well the pair are getting on she decides to try and get them back together as a couple.

After roping in Alfie Moon, Kat Slater and Kheerat Panesar to help her set up a romantic dinner, she's disappointed when her surprise doesn't go down too well with Jean!

It's clear Jean's completely thrown by the whole thing and when Harvey turns up things get awkward.

Alfie quickly steps in to try and smooth things over, suggesting they all have dinner together.

Will Jean agree?



Freddie Slater asks Bobby Beale if he can help him out. (Image credit: BBC)

Freddie Slater is determined to try and help his 'dad' Billy Mitchell after finding out that Billy needs cash fast to get himself a solicitor.

Billy's been left in a precarious position after Keeble had him arrested for being involved in her father's murder back in the '70s.

Not realising that cousin Phil Mitchell ratted him out after his family was under threat from Keeble, Billy turns to Phil for help with a new solicitor and is left stung when Phil refuses to help him.

That's when Freddie steps in and he tries to find a job to help Billy with the solicitor's fees.

Freddie approaches Bobby Beale in the chippy and begs him for a job. Luckily, Bobby is a bit of a soft touch and agrees to give him a trial.

Also, Nugget Gulati is struggling to get some money for a school trip and he comes up with a plan to get it from Amy Mitchell but it doesn't go to plan!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.