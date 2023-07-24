EastEnders spoilers: Freddie Slater wants the TRUTH about his father!

Freddie Slater finds out the information he needs for his search.

Freddie Slater learns some big news about his real dad in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Freddie Slater is determined to track down his real dad after witnessing a touching scene between Alfie Moon and his twin boys Bert and Ernie.

He grew up without a father and his mum Little Mo Slater never broke the awful truth to him that his dad was rapist Graham Foster, who assaulted her and left her pregnant.

He was led to believe that Mo's former hubby Billy Mitchell was his father and only discovered that they weren't related when he arrived in Albert Square.

Cornering his aunt Kat Slater, Freddie says he wants to know who his dad is. Panicked and not wanting to go against Little Mo's wishes, she quickly dismisses his questions.

Freddie is not that easily put off, however, and he asks Billy Mitchell and Alfie Moon what they know about his dad. When Kat sees Freddie with them she quickly intervenes and nervously tells him she'll tell him everything she knows later.

Not wanting to betray her sister, Kat lies to Freddie and hopes that the matter is done with. But when her son Tommy Moon overhears Kat talking about it to Jean Slater and Harvey Monroe, he makes a note of Freddie's dad's name.

Freddie is delighted when Tommy tells him that his dad is called Graham Foster and an internet search sees him turning up a Graham Foster working at a car dealership site.

Will Freddie contact him?

Stacey was disturbed when her stalker sent her sexy underwear! (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey is getting paranoid about her stalker, wondering if if it's someone in the Square.

After realising that not only does he know where she lives, he knows where she works...

She is particularly disturbed after some lingerie is left for her at the bap van.

After taking the afternoon off to watch the Women's World Cup in The Albert, Stacey has a good time and manages to forget her troubles.

When Martin turns up with Zack, however, her mood plummets. Stacey is still smarting over her recent row with Martin that seems to have put pay to any chance of the former couple reuniting.

As the evening goes on, Stacey is rattled when she's propositioned by a drunk reveller and she's grateful when Theo steps in and sees off the guy who's hassling her.

Offering to take her for chips and see her home safely, Theo is delighted when Stacey agrees.

She still has NO idea that Theo is her stalker and the closer she lets him get, the more she's in danger...

Anna Knight arranges to meet up with a private investigator to find her mum! (Image credit: BBC)

Anna Knight slips off to her secret appointment with a private investigator, to talk about tracking down her missing mum Rose Knight.

The atmosphere is still tense between Anna and her sister Gina Knight, who has insisted that if Anna tries to find their mum, she'll lose her as a sister.

Gina never got over Rose walking out on the family when she and Anna were small and has been dealing with abandonment issues ever since.

When Anna's dad George Knight works out that Anna took money from the till in The Vic instead of it being stolen as she claimed, she's forced to admit that she pocketed the £200 to pay for a PI. He's alarmed to hear of her plan to find Rose, worried she'll only end up hurt.

Heading to the Boxing Den, George finds an emotional Gina letting off steam with the punch bag.

Getting an attack of the guilts for upsetting the family, Anna calls the PI to tell him to drop the case.

Anna is hit by a bombshell when he reveals he's had a big lead.

Will Rose - aka Cindy Beale - be found?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.