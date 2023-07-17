EastEnders spoilers: Martin Fowler DEVASTATES Stacey!

Martin Fowler gets in a pickle about Stacey Slater's side hustle.

Martin Fowler can't deal with Stacey Slater's other life in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Martin Fowler's head is in a spin after sitting downstairs at the Slaters' and having to listen to Stacey Slater's flirty conversation with her Secret Cam client.

After rushing out of the house, Martin bumps into Jean Slater and explains what's happened. Feeling for Martin, Jean also admits she struggles to deal with her daughter's cam work.

Convincing himself that he's being over-the-top, Martin vows to get over himself and he invites Stacey to Walford East for dinner.

Things seem to be going well and when he confesses that he needs to move out of Sharon Watts' house, Stacey offers to let him stay at theirs until he gets himself sorted.

As they relax, they joke about dessert but Stacey says something that triggers Martin. She realises that he's far from comfortable with her cam work and, gutted that he's being so judgemental, she walks out on the date.

A frustrated Martin drowns his sorrows in the Queen Vic and ends up in a drunken fight.

Will they ever get their relationship back on track or are they doomed to failure?

Kathy Beale tries to win back her honeymoon from Suki Panesar. (Image credit: BBC)

Nish Panesar and Rocky Cotton make a shock discovery about Suki Panesar and Kathy Beale...

They walk into the Vic to find the ladies in the middle of a poker game!

It's a clear dig at the two men, as Suki recently found out that Rocky lost his and Kathy's honeymoon to Nish playing poker at his stag party. Suki was less than impressed when she discovered her 'romantic' trip away with Nish was Rocky and Kathy's sloppy seconds!

The game gets tense and the stakes get higher, with Suki putting the Greek cruise on the table.

His usual bullish self, Nish is insists that Suki will easily win the pot. He's stunned when a triumphant Kathy wins!

It looks like Kathy will get her romantic honeymoon cruise after all.

Will Kim Fox open up to her therapist? (Image credit: BBC)

Kim Fox should be leaving for her therapy session but Howie Danes finds her doing a live broadcast for her Kimfluencer feed.

When Kim sheepishly admits that she cancelled her first session, Howie despairs, but he's relieved when she agrees to go to a rearranged session.

After sitting down with Dr Anwar, Kim tries to style it out and makes out she's perfectly fine.

Dr Anwar lets her talk and eventually she starts to talk about her issues.

Kim is grateful when the doctor offers her some advice on dealing with her anxiety and PTSD.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.