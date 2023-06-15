EastEnders fans predict SICK twist for 'creepy' Theo Hawthorne

EastEnders fans think there's a sinister twist in store for Theo Hawthorne.

EastEnders fans have made a sinister prediction about "creepy" newcomer Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis) after his actions with Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) sparked concern amongst viewers.

The teacher, known as Mr Hawthorne, has been lurking around the Square ever since his former student Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) confronted him about his bullying earlier this year.

Theo has been eager to support Freddie through his ADHD diagnosis, and most recently showed interest in pregnant Lily.

During last night's episode (Wednesday, June 14), Lily was disappointed to hear that her mum Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) couldn't afford the expensive trainers she wanted for her birthday.

Stacey then got into Freddie's bad books after she made an insensitive comment when he said that he wanted to go to university. However, Theo soon stepped in to reassure a downtrodden Freddie and lift his spirits.

Meanwhile, he had heard about the Slaters' financial struggles and later gave Lily the new trainers she wanted.

A furious Stacey demanded Theo take back the gift, insisting that they "ain't a charity." As Theo tried to reason with her, Stacey asked him to leave while Lily angrily blasted her mum for being unreasonable.

Later on, Theo spoke to Lily while she was outside the house and gave her the trainers back.

A hesitant Lily refused, worried about how her mum would react, but Theo told her that it would be "our little secret."

Despite going out of his way to support the family, fans believe that there's a sickening twist to his character and have exposed his dark intentions.

Fans know that Stacey went to desperate measures in order to earn money to support her family and was uploading pictures of herself to a cam website.

She had a mystery client who kept offering her more money for particular snaps, including one of her face. Now, fans have predicted that "creepy" Theo is this mystery person who has been requesting pictures from Stacey...

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.