EastEnders spoilers: Rocky Cotton puts his future with Kathy in JEOPARDY!

Rocky Cotton is in danger of ruining things with bride-to-be Kathy Beale!

Rocky Cotton makes a rash decision that could put his upcoming marriage in question in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Rocky Cotton gets suited and booted for a fun night at his stag party, with the boys all in fancy dress get ups, as Kathy Beale heads off for her hen night.

At the stag do, Mitch Baker and Harvey Monroe realise that Kathy's asked grandson Bobby Beale to keep an eye on the stags' antics and they plot ot ditch him so they can make a bit a mischief for the groom-to-be!

The lads head to the Boxing Den and things threaten to get out of hand, with Bobby clocking what's about to kick off.

As the night progresses, Nish Panesar suggest they get their wallets out for a game of poker. It's not long before the stakes start to get out of control and Nish can't resist winding up Rocky.

Taking the bait, a furious Rocky does something next that could threaten his wedding to Kathy.

Rocky is already skating on thin ice following his lies to Kathy about a former marriage to Jo Cotton.

How far can he push things with Kathy before she calls it quits?

Lisa Fowler's plans start to unravel when Phil Mitchell calls her out. (Image credit: BBC)

Lisa Fowler is put on the spot by Phil Mitchell and his fiancee Kat Slater, who confront her over why she's really back in the Square. After doing a bit of digging, Phil has found out what she's up to, and Lisa is furious!

Backed into a corner, Lisa grabs her granddaughter Peggy Taylor and dashes out of the Mitchell house. Unimpressed with Lisa's actions, Kat insists that Phil call the police on her.

Is Lisa about to end up in jail?

Stacey Slater has her eye on a very special man! (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater needs to uninvite Theo Hawthorne to Kathy Beale and Rocky Cotton's wedding, after Eve Unwin mistakenly arranged for him to be her plus one!

Their date was a disaster and ever since Stacey has given into her growing feelings for ex Martin Fowler.

There's been unfinished business between Martin and Stacey ever since their official break up four years ago, even during Martin's brief third marriage to Stacey's former friend Ruby Allen!

When she sees Martin in the pub, she does her best to flirt with him but he's completely oblivious and thinks she's just being friendly!

Keen to try and reignite things with Martin, Stacey vows to ditch Theo as her wedding plus one and ask Martin instead.

Reiss Colwell struggles with his conscience. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Sonia Fowler advises Reiss Colwell to do the right thing and talk to boss Sharon Watts after he admits that there's been some untoward things going on at work.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.