EastEnders spoilers: George Knight reels over LIFE-CHANGING family news!

George Knight learns a secret from his mum in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

George Knight was surprised when his parents Eddie and Gloria Knight turned up on the doorstep of the Queen Vic, and it's clear that he wasn't exactly overjoyed to see them!

Fiancee Elaine Peacock is taken aback by George's reaction and she tries to get to the bottom of it. When she confronts George, however, he completely clams up.

His ex, Cindy Beale seems to have more of an insight into George's relationship with his parents, as she explains to Ian Beale that George was adopted.

Gloria is delighted to see her granddaughters Anna and Gina Knight again, although there's some friction between Eddie and Gina.

Things are about to take a SHOCK turn when Gloria reveals a long held secret to George about the circumstances around his upbringing...

Whitney Dean is shaken by recent events. (Image credit: BBC)

Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson have been hit by some surprise news and the pair have a frank discussion.

As they talk things through, there's a knock at the door and they're confronted by their foster child, Ashton's, social worker.

It's time for Ashton to be moved to his new foster home and both Whitney and Zack are devastated.

Their road to parenting has been a rocky one, after tragically losing their daughter Peach, then agreeing to foster instead of trying for another baby.

Can they get over this latest setback?

Is Yolande up to no good? (Image credit: BBC)

Yolande Trueman has the Albert Square teens right where she wants them, after finding them with a stolen case of beer from the Minute Mart on New Year's Eve!

After pointing out they had accidentally lifted beer that was alcohol-free, Yolande then promised to keep their theft a secret if they helped her with some chores.

Giving the disgruntled teens a handful of leaflets for the church, Yolande orders them to hand them out for her.

Denzel Danes makes a shock discovery, however...

He picks up at hint that Yolande could be cheating on husband Patrick Trueman with Pastor Clayton!

Penny Branning makes her way back to Albert Square. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Penny Branning arrives in Walford, but where is her cousin Lauren Branning?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.