EastEnders spoilers: Gloria Knight suffers a DEADLY collapse

Gloria Knight's life is left hanging in the balance after she suffers a heart attack during Eddie Knight's murder trial in tonight's EastEnders at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

As Eddie's day in court dawns, George Knight continues to reject fiancée Elaine Peacock's offers of support.

But Lainey isn't one to take no for an answer, so joins forces with George's former wife Cindy Beale to get him to open up about the trauma he's experiencing.

Working together, the ladies insist Eddie must face punishment for killing George's father Henry Kofi Asare.

And at last, they get through to George, who agrees to testify against Eddie.

Elaine Peacock and Cindy Beale join forces to persuade George to testify against Eddie in court. (Image credit: BBC)

The trial gets underway and a nervous George takes the stand and is cross-examined by Eddie's defence.

But as they start firing questions at the former boxer, Gloria shouts in out in support of her son - much to Eddie's disgust.

The evil killer glares at George and Gloria, who finds it hard to contain her emotions.

The stress of the day soon proves too much for the frail mum, who flees the courtroom. Moments later, Gloria suffers a sudden heart attack and collapses to the ground unconscious.

Will Gloria be okay?

George Knight bravely takes the stand and testifies against Eddie. (Image credit: BBC)

Back on the Square, Denzel Danes is miffed when Yolande Trueman scuppers his plans by refusing to go to her prayer group.

The teen is still in the doghouse after Yolande discovered he'd been planning a house party without her permission.

Denzel takes his frustration out on Pastor Clayton - but he and Yolande refuse to take the lad's lip and berate Denzel for his rudeness.

By working together to discipline Denzel, the pair repair their friendship.

Yolande apologises to the Pastor for accusing him of inappropriate behaviour and he places her back in charge of their charity plans.

Pastor Clayton gives Denzel Danes a ticking off. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.