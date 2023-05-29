EastEnders spoilers: Grieving Jay Brown reaches BREAKING point!

Jay Brown and Lexi Pearce are finding it hard to deal with their loss.

Jay Brown is at his lowest point following the tragic death of wife Lola Pearce Brown in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Jay Brown has struggled to keep it together through the toughest of times as he saw his wife Lola Pearce Brown succumb to cancer.

With Lola's daughter Lexi Pearce Brown to care for, he's had to put on a brave face, despite being heartbroken.

After going through Lola's memory box with Lexi and her dad Ben Mitchell, the trio are finally able to share some of their grief.

Lexi in particular has been finding it difficult to express how much she misses her mum, and sharing memories of Lola has helped.

Jay Brown invites Billy Mitchell, Honey Mitchell and Kim Fox to the house. (Image credit: BBC)

Jay realises that the rest of the family also need to talk about Lola, and he invites her granddad Billy Mitchell and his partner Honey Mitchell round to the house, along with one of Lola's best friends Kim Fox.

Sifting through the memory box, the family share the good times and the bad.

As Jay starts to open up, it's clear that he's struggling really badly with his grief, and they do their best to encourage him to find the strength to go on.

Keanu Taylor is wary of Reiss Colwell's involvement in the Arches. (Image credit: BBC)

Keanu Taylor has been put on the spot by fiancee Sharon Watts after she went behind his back to hire accountant Reiss Colwell to do the books at the Arches!

It took Keanu a lot of strength to swallow his pride in the first place and accept that Sharon had bought the business for him to run.

When it was clear she didn't trust him with running the place on his own, he was wounded, and they continue to clash over her decision.

The rift between them isn't helped when an oblivious Reiss and girlfriend Sonia Fowler invite themselves round to Sharon's for a few drinks!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.