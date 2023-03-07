EastEnders spoilers: Honey Mitchell is suspicious of Emma!

Honey Mitchell tries to get to the bottom of Emma Harding's behaviour in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Honey Mitchell is stunned when she finds out that Emma Harding has accused Jay Brown of cheating!

Poor Jay is heartbroken that Lola could believe Emma's assumption that he was chatting up another woman, when he was only having an innocent conversation with a woman in the bar.

When Jay is alarmed after finding out that Lola has been booked in for an MRI and not told him, Honey encourages him to go to the hospital to be there for his wife.

Suspicious that Emma is trying to drive a wedge between Lola and Jay, she offers to go along too in a bid to keep an eye on her.

Terrified of the latest turn in her health, Lola agrees to see Jay and they have a heart-to-heart.

Meanwhile, Honey tries to question Emma on why she's so controlling.

Can she talk her into backing off a bit and letting Jay be there for his wife?

Zack Hudson is let down by Whitney Dean on a difficult day. (Image credit: BBC)

Zack Hudson is frustrated when he tries to talk to Whitney Dean about having a memorial for Peach and she won't commit to anything.

After agreeing to go to pick up their baby daughter's ashes together, Zack waits for Whitney to turn up.

It seems he's been left to deal with the awful task all on his own, however, as Whitney gets distrated when she spots a pregnant Lily having a minor scare.

After taking Lily back home she kicks off with the Slaters about being more protective over her baby.

A grieving Zack sits alone with his daughter's ashes, finding it difficult to deal with his emotions.

When he sees Whitney he has a go at her for letting him go alone.

Can they come together in their grief or has this pushed them even further apart?

Karen Taylor is determined to matchmake Chelsea Fox and Keanu Taylor! (Image credit: BBC)

Chelsea Fox is NOT impressed when Keanu Taylor agrees to work for Sharon Watts!

Given that until recently Keanu was declaring his undying love for Sharon, Chelsea is worried that their fledgling relationship won't work if he's constantly around her.

Ravi Gulati, however, is delighted by the turn of events, as he's got his eye on Chelsea and he's determined to win her over.

Desperate to keep her son away from Sharon, a panicky Karen Taylor goes overboard trying to convince Chelsea that Keanu really likes her.

Her words only end up making Chelsea feel even more suspicious that he's still in love with his ex, however, so Karen's plan has backfired.

Deciding to confront the problem head on, Chelsea asks Keanu if he still has feelings for Sharon.

What will Keanu say?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.