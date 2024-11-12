EastEnders spoilers: Is Lauren pregnant?

Is Lauren about to make a startling discovery about the cause of her symptoms on EastEnders?

Lauren Branning (played by Jacqueline Jossa) has been struggling with pain since she was caught in the crowd crush at nightclub Peggy's on EastEnders.



She's finding it hard to cope, so books another GP appointment in the hope of being prescribed further pain medication.



However, Lauren is annoyed when the GP advises her to start reducing her pain medication.



He won't prescribe her any further pain medication in the meantime...



Later, Lauren is thrown when friend Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) wonders if her symptoms might be happening because she is PREGNANT!



Lauren decides to do a pregnancy test just to be sure.



WHAT will the test results reveal?

It all kicks-off between Martin Fowler (James Bye) and his ex-wife, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton).



Ruby accuses Martin of breaking into her home and STEALING from her!



Martin has no idea what Ruby is talking about.



However, he does want to know if it's true that Ruby gave birth to his baby son after leaving prison!



Will Ruby come clean with the truth about the baby BOMBSHELL?

After the unexpected turn of events during Elaine Peacock's (Harriet Thorpe) hen night celebrations at the Vic, her daughter Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and grandson Johnny (Charlie Suff) have questions.



WHY did Elaine have such a SHOCK reaction upon seeing the Drag Queen performer that Johnny hired? Soon she explains all - but nothing will prepare Johnny and Linda for what she has to say...

