EastEnders spoilers: Is Lauren pregnant?
Airs Tuesday 19 November 2024 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Lauren Branning (played by Jacqueline Jossa) has been struggling with pain since she was caught in the crowd crush at nightclub Peggy's on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
She's finding it hard to cope, so books another GP appointment in the hope of being prescribed further pain medication.
However, Lauren is annoyed when the GP advises her to start reducing her pain medication.
He won't prescribe her any further pain medication in the meantime...
Later, Lauren is thrown when friend Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) wonders if her symptoms might be happening because she is PREGNANT!
Lauren decides to do a pregnancy test just to be sure.
WHAT will the test results reveal?
It all kicks-off between Martin Fowler (James Bye) and his ex-wife, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton).
Ruby accuses Martin of breaking into her home and STEALING from her!
Martin has no idea what Ruby is talking about.
However, he does want to know if it's true that Ruby gave birth to his baby son after leaving prison!
Will Ruby come clean with the truth about the baby BOMBSHELL?
After the unexpected turn of events during Elaine Peacock's (Harriet Thorpe) hen night celebrations at the Vic, her daughter Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and grandson Johnny (Charlie Suff) have questions.
WHY did Elaine have such a SHOCK reaction upon seeing the Drag Queen performer that Johnny hired? Soon she explains all - but nothing will prepare Johnny and Linda for what she has to say...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.