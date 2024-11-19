EastEnders spoilers: Cindy's love cheat secret out!
Airs Wednesday 27 November 2024 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Cindy Beale (played by Michelle Collins) is in a panic after her confrontation with Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Cindy is worried the truth about her affair with Kojo's nephew, Junior Knight (Micah Balfour), could be revealed after Kojo saw the SECRET lovers together!
In the aftermath of the SHOCK turn of events, Cindy attempts to talk her way out of trouble when Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) catches her at the scene.
But WHAT happened?
And WHY is Kojo suddenly rushed to hospital?
There's tension between the Knight and the Beale families as everyone tries to get to the bottom of what happened.
Cindy continues to cover her tracks and lies to her fiance Ian Beale (Adam Woodyat) about her whereabouts.
But later, Lauren warns Cindy that she is on to her and vows she will make it her mission to find out what Cindy is hiding!
The ladies of Albert Square get into the party spirit at The Vic.
However, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) is not amused when the other ladies try to wind her up about the two men in her life.
Denise has been trying to get her marriage to Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) back on track after her past affair with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).
But it's clear that Denise still secretly has feelings for Ravi.
So when Jack sees Denise and Ravi talking, he is not happy...
Martin Fowler (James Bye) and his ex-wife, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), head to Walford East for a family meal with her mum, Jean (Gillian Wright) and her fella Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman).
But Martin is distracted thinking about the situation with his other ex-wife, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton).
Jean encourages Martin not to give-up the fight, even though Stacey reckons he's handling things all WRONG...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.