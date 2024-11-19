EastEnders spoilers: Cindy's love cheat secret out!

Will Lauren tell the family the truth about what Cindy has been up to on EastEnders?

Cindy Beale (played by Michelle Collins) is in a panic after her confrontation with Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Cindy is worried the truth about her affair with Kojo's nephew, Junior Knight (Micah Balfour), could be revealed after Kojo saw the SECRET lovers together!



In the aftermath of the SHOCK turn of events, Cindy attempts to talk her way out of trouble when Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) catches her at the scene.



But WHAT happened?



And WHY is Kojo suddenly rushed to hospital?



There's tension between the Knight and the Beale families as everyone tries to get to the bottom of what happened.



Cindy continues to cover her tracks and lies to her fiance Ian Beale (Adam Woodyat) about her whereabouts.



But later, Lauren warns Cindy that she is on to her and vows she will make it her mission to find out what Cindy is hiding!

The Beale family has questions for cheating Cindy on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

The ladies of Albert Square get into the party spirit at The Vic.



However, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) is not amused when the other ladies try to wind her up about the two men in her life.



Denise has been trying to get her marriage to Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) back on track after her past affair with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).



But it's clear that Denise still secretly has feelings for Ravi.



So when Jack sees Denise and Ravi talking, he is not happy...

Eastenders Jack says to Denise are we going to just forget about her and Ravi scene - YouTube Watch On

Martin Fowler (James Bye) and his ex-wife, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), head to Walford East for a family meal with her mum, Jean (Gillian Wright) and her fella Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman).



But Martin is distracted thinking about the situation with his other ex-wife, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton).



Jean encourages Martin not to give-up the fight, even though Stacey reckons he's handling things all WRONG...

Martin is feeling miserable following the return of his ex-wife Ruby on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey disagrees with the way Martin is handling the situation on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer