EastEnders spoilers: Is the fate of The Six sealed?

The Six have been keeping a killer secret since Sharon Watt's killer Christmas wedding day!

The Six fight for their freedom in the wake of events at Dean's trial in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings)

The Six have been hiding a deadly secret for eight long months ever since the fateful Christmas night where Keanu Taylor met his maker.

On the day of Keanu's wedding to Sharon Watts, before they could exchange vows Sharon discovered that Keanu had been behind her son Albie's fake kidnapping. Keanu was stunned when she blurted out that he wasn't Albie's dad, as his real father was Phil Mitchell.

After the ruined wedding, Sharon headed to the Queen Vic with Stacey Slater, Denise Fox, Kathy Beale, Suki Panesar and landlady Linda Carter.

All six women had been wronged by their men and they arranged a lock in to drown their sorrows.

When a raging Keanu turned up, determined to kill Sharon for her betrayal, Linda grabbed the meat thermometer that was lying nearby and stabbed Keanu to stop him strangling Sharon.

Stacey Slater planted the murder weapon in Dean's flat. (Image credit: BBC)

Vowing not to let Linda go down for the crime, taking her away from her children, the women made a pact to cover up the killing and they buried Keanu under the floor in the cafe.

When Keanu's body was recovered from under the broken concrete, all six thought that the end was nigh, until coming up with a genius plan.

They agreed to frame Dean Wicks' for Keanu's death, with the added bonus that it gives Linda a chance to get revenge on Dean for raping her and going unpunished.

Sharon Watts vowed to protect best friend Linda Carter. (Image credit: BBC)

Dean's murder trial has been a strain on all the women, but particularly Sharon Watts and Linda Carter, under pressure to maintain the lie.

As The Six continue to deal with the repercussions from the trial it's now a real fight for their freedom...