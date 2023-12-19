EastEnders spoilers: Keanu Taylor finally meets his FATE on Christmas Day

Keanu Taylor finally meets his fate in Monday's Christmas Day hour-long episode of EastEnders (9:45 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Keanu Taylor wakes up on Christmas morning in touching distance of the family life he's always wanted.

After proposing to Sharon Watts, he was confident he'd have a permanent place in the life of their son Albie, not realising that Sharon is hiding a BOMBSHELL secret about Albie's real paternity.

While Keanu and Sharon get ready for their big day, across the Square Keanu's sister Bernie Taylor is sitting all alone in the cold.

Poor Bernie was devastated when Keanu betrayed his own family and let mum Karen Taylor take the blame for Albie's fake kidnapping.

Keanu had cooked up the plot in a bid to stop Sharon moving abroad with Albie and when the truth came out, Karen covered for Keanu, fleeing the Square with Mitch Baker.

Bernie Taylor talks to Phil Mitchell but has she got something EXPLOSIVE to say? (Image credit: BBC)

Struggling for money, after an emotional chat with her mum over the phone, Bernie begs Keanu to tell Sharon the truth about the kidnapping and bring Karen home.

Determined not to ruin things with Sharon, Keanu flat out refuses and tells her she's not welcome at the wedding.

Pushed to the brink by her brother's betrayal, Bernie interrupts Phil Mitchell's Christmas lunch and tells him she has something to say...

At the church, an emotional Keanu waits for his bride and is overawed when Sharon arrives looking stunning, with Albie by her side.

The couple look at each other tenderly as they're about to say their vows but the ceremony is interrupted by a furious Phil.

Is Keanu about to get his just desserts over his lies?

Suki Panesar prepares a sad goodbye to son Vinny Panesar. (Image credit: BBC)

But something bigger is coming...

Six of Walford's women join Sharon in the Queen Vic, after their own Christmas Day dramas.

Stacey Slater has a tense exchange with Jack Branning as she collects baby Charli for lunch. Things have been more than awkward after Jack slept with Stacey and now that Denise Fox knows the truth about Jack's betrayal she's spoiling for a fight.

Suki Panesar is stressed ahead of her plan to leave husband Nish Panesar for good. Only son Vinny Panesar knows she's about to do a flit and when he calls her in a panic, she's forced to return home.

Linda Carter is struggling with temptation after falling off the wagon, pushed too far by rapist Dean Wicks, who cruelly sent her text pretending to be her dead husband Mick Carter.

Meanwhile, Kathy Cotton is spending Christmas as a single woman, yet again, after discovering that husband Rocky Cotton torched her beloved cafe for the insurance, then tricked her into selling to his debtor, Nish.

The women share their woes over a glass or two but in a flash something HUGE happens that will change their lives forever.

One Walford man meets his fate in the Vic. But who is the victim and who is the killer?

Cindy Beale and George Knight reminisce about the good times. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, it looks like Cindy Beale is never going to get over lost love George Knight. After finding out he's alone in the Vic preparing for Sharon and Keanu's wedding reception, she finds an excuse to invite him round for a drink.

When Cindy and George start to chat fondly about Christmas past, their other halves Ian Beale and Elaine Peacock are put out.

Wanting to make amends to his fiancee, George lies to Elaine he's booked them a romantic night in a hotel.

Now all he has to do is find a room before Elaine susses him out!

Jay Brown is shocked by a message from beyond the grave! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, The Mitchells are emotional after a surprise video message from the late Lola Pearce Brown. The message leaves her widower Jay Brown stunned when she announces he's going to be running the London marathon with Honey Mitchell!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Boxing Day on Tuesday at 8:25 pm.