EastEnders snap exposes HUGE clue about Rocky's exit as cafe fire looms

A secret about Rocky Cotton's EastEnders exit was teased in a behind the scenes video.

A behind the scenes EastEnders picture has given a huge hint about Rocky Cotton's (Brian Conley) exit as he sets fire to the cafe next week.

Ever since it was announced that Rocky would be leaving the Square, fans speculated that Rocky may die in the blaze at Kathy's cafe, which he is set to torch in upcoming scenes.

However, an Instagram Story posted by EastEnders star Max Bowden (Ben Mitchell), has seemingly quashed this theory as actor Brain Conley was seen playing darts on set alongside Max and his on-screen wife Gillian Taylforth (Kathy Beale).

Max and Brian are seen playing darts in what seems to be the communal kitchen as the video pans around the room to reveal other crew members watching them.

As 'We Are the Champions' by Queen plays over the video, the pair go head-to-head to see who can get closest to the bullseye, before Max celebrates as he wins the game.

Rocky was spotted on set in a behind the scenes video. (Image credit: BBC)

He captioned the video: "Closest to the bull with the BC... only one winner."

With Brian still on set, it means that he is still filming and Rocky will be on our screens for a while longer. It also rules out his death in the cafe fire next week which he ignites to help sort out his money troubles.

Rocky's gambling addiction has spiraled out of control recently and is now in huge debt with Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry).

Still hiding his money struggles from Kathy, he has run out of options and concocts a deadly plan to set fire to his wife's beloved cafe to claim money on the insurance.

Rocky reveals his plan to torch his wife's cafe. (Image credit: BBC)

He tells his best friend Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman), who demands that he doesn't go through with it. But Rocky reassures him that the cafe already has dodgy electrics and will never be found out.

Despite Harvey's protests, Rocky has other plans and sets the cafe alight, leaving his grandson Bobby Beale's (Clay Milner Russell) life hanging in the balance.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.