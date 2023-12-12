EastEnders star Kellie Bright reveals 'complete shock' at UNEXPECTED Christmas murder victim

EastEnders favourite Kellie Bright has shared her complete shock after she found out who was murdered at Christmas.

Back in February, a special flashforward showed six Walford matriarchs — Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Linda Carter, Sharon Watts, Denise Fox and Kathy Cotton — standing over the body of an unknown male corpse at the Vic on Christmas Day.

Sharon was wearing a blood-splattered wedding dress, while Stacey could be seen with blood on her hands. Denise, meanwhile, was holding a broken bottle of champagne, Linda had a split lip, and the sleeve on Kathy's dress was ripped.

We then saw Sharon stoop over the man's body and reveal that he was dead, with the victim shown to be wearing a pair of amber cufflinks.

Ahead of the major whodunit reveal in just a few weeks, the soap revealed the seven men in danger of death this Christmas, who have all given at least one of the six Walford women a reason to kill.



Each of the seven potential victims have a connection to one of "The Six." (Image credit: BBC)

Kellie, who plays Queen Vic landlady Linda Carter, currently has a motive to kill after her rapist Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) returned to the Square.

The evil businessman has made his former sister-in-law's life hell ever since he moved back to Walford and started a pie-and-mash shop.

Although he was never brought to justice for it, Dean raped Linda and has been protesting his innocence ever since, claiming that Linda has been trying to "ruin his life."

However, Dean became even more twisted when he blackmailed Linda into falsely retracting her rape allegation so that he wouldn't report her stepdad George Knight (Colin Salmon) to the police for attacking him.

Dean Wicks is currently a likely contender to meet his demise. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/Matt Burlem)

Dean's vile actions and ongoing torment of Linda makes him one of the more obvious contenders to be the dead body at Christmas. But we could be in for a shock if Kellie's words are anything to go by.

Kellie revealed that she was shell-shocked after discovering who the Christmas murder victim was, adding that it was a very unexpected outcome.

She told What To Watch: "I was completely shocked. Completely, completely, shocked. It was not what I thought it was going to be."

One thing is for sure, we don't want to miss it!

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.