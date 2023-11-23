DISGUSTED EastEnders fans switch off after vile Linda and Dean twist

EastEnders fans felt "physically sick" and switched off their TV after Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) was blackmailed into falsely retracting her rape allegation during last night's episode (Wednesday, November 22).

Linda has been in emotional turmoil even since her rapist Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) returned to the Square and went into business with the Beales to start a pie-and-mash shop.

Although he was never brought to justice for it, Dean raped Linda in 2014 and has been protesting his innocence ever since.

However, Dean's unwelcome presence in Walford came to a dangerous climax recently after Linda's future stepdad George Knight (Colin Salmon) slapped him and sent him flying down the Queen Vic stairs.

George confessed that he had a suspended sentence for a previous assault and could go back to prison if Dean reported him to the police.

Desperate to not lose her family, Linda paid Dean a visit in hospital and pleaded with him not to report George to the police. He accepted her request, as long as she told everyone that she lied about him raping her and that it was an affair she didn't want her husband Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) to find out about.

Elaine Peacock asked Linda to do the unthinkable. (Image credit: BBC)

In last night's episode, a reeling Linda told her mum Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) about what Dean had asked her to do.

Linda was outraged that Elaine wanted her to go through with Dean's sickening demand to protect the family.

Trying to justify her reasoning, Elaine told her: "You and me and everyone that matters knows the truth. I'm thinking about you and us. What he did to you was unspeakable and that will never change. But these are just words, aren't they?"

After hearing about Dean's mind games, an outraged George and Linda went to the hospital where Linda said she wouldn't lie about the rape.

Dean told her that nobody had to be there when she "confessed" and could just say it in front of him instead.

Linda did what Dean Wicks asked and falsely retracted her rape allegation. (Image credit: BBC)

George stepped in to defend Linda before Dean threatened to get the former boxer sent to prison.

Linda gave Dean some home truths and vowed to never take back what he did to her. But after Linda realised how much the ordeal was impacting her young son Ollie Carter, she decided to go through with Dean's despicable request for the sake of her family.

Later on, Linda went to Beale's Eels to confront Dean and made a false admission, while Dean recorded it.

“I came on to you. I wanted to sleep with you, so I did. And afterwards I was scared about what Mick was going to say, so I said you raped me. I lied," an emotional Linda told him.

Sickened fans found themselves switching off after the horrific scenes and were disgusted by the dark storyline twist...

Had to turn over.. The Dean storyline makes me feel physically sick! Very very bad storyline writers.. I have watched this show since the first episode and this is the first time I’ll turn off! #EastEndersNovember 22, 2023 See more

I actually had to turn this off towards the end with Linda and Dean, tonight. I couldn't watch. This is too dark. #Eastenders https://t.co/akFxB6q8mmNovember 22, 2023 See more

I’m absolutely disgusted and appalled at this new Linda and Dean storyline, how do you expect victims to report their rap!sts when you put this crap on our screens.. never watching it again @bbceastenders #eastendersNovember 23, 2023 See more

@bbceastenders For the first time in months, I’m intentionally skipping today’s episode. I can’t stomach watching a woman being blackmailed by her rapist. This storyline needs to end soon. 🙁 #EastEndersNovember 22, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.