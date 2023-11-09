EastEnders: Albie's real father 'EXPOSED' as Phil Mitchell in SHOCK paternity twist?

EastEnders couple Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) is set to receive shocking news about her son Albie after test results reveal a terrifying discovery — but is it possible that the tests may have exposed Albie's real father as Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden)?

Sharon faced her worst nightmare recently after Albie was kidnapped. However, she's oblivious to the fact that her lover Keanu Tyalor (Danny Walters) staged the whole thing and faked a kidnapping plot to try and get custody of his son.

After the tragedy, the couple decided to get back together, but is there relationship set to come crashing down again when they learn a potentially devastating secret?

On Wednesday, November 15, Sharon is concerned after receiving a worrying call from the hospital wanting her to urgently come in to discuss Albie's test results.

Sharon is all over the place as she wonders what it could be, while an equally concerned Keanu does his best to remain strong and reassures her to not think the worst.

Sharon Watts shares son Albie with Keanu Taylor. (Image credit: BBC)

A disappointed Sharon is forced to attend the appointment alone when Keanu doesn't turn up on time and he dashes over to the hospital.

He arrives just in time to make the appointment and they're stunned when they receive some startling news.

Although it seems like there's some concerning health news in store for Albie, could the test results also unearth that Phil may be Albie's biological dad and not Keanu?

It's a possibility since Sharon was married to Phil when she had an affair with Keanu, which resulted in the birth of Albie.

Despite Phil and Sharon trying to patch things up, Albie came between the pair, and they went their separate ways once again. But could things change if it turns out Albie's former stepdad is actually his real dad in a shocking turn of events?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.