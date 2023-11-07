EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Watts gets DEVASTATING news!

Sharon Watts rushes to the hospital when she learns something could be wrong with her son.

Sharon Watts makes a terrifying discovery about her son Albie in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sharon Watts is shaken following the call from the hospital that asked her to bring son Albie in for an urgent appointment.

The tot has recently had some tests that's left the doctors concerned and Sharon's mind whirls as she wonders what it could be.

Albie's dad Keanu Taylor is equally as concerned, but he does his best to remain strong for Sharon and encourages her not to assume the worst.

When Keanu fails to turn up on time to take Albie to the appointment, a disappointed Sharon heads there on her own.

Discovering that Sharon has already left for the hospital, Keanu hotfoots it up there. He arrives just in time to make the appointment and both he and Sharon are stunned when they are given the shock news...

After the doctor reveals what they suspect might be affecting Albie, Sharon and Keanu agree to have some tests themselves.

Is Albie's life in danger?

Anna Knight discovers a shocking truth about mum Cindy Beale! (Image credit: BBC)

Elaine Peacock and fiance George Knight are shocked when they get up in the morning to discover that George's ex Cindy Beale has spent the night in the Queen Vic!

After falling out with her partner Ian Beale, Cindy turned to soft-hearted daughter Anna Knight, who offered her a bed. Anna has been one of the few people on Cindy's side every since Cindy returned to Walford with the bombshell revelation that she'd been living a double life for years!

When Anna later learns WHY Cindy's fallen out with Ian, she is appalled by Cindy's actions and tells her mum she wants her out of the pub flat right now!

Retreating to the bar to drown her sorrows, Cindy is pushed to her limit when Ian's mum Kathy Beale turns up looking for a row

Slinking back home, Cindy gets some welcome news from George Knight, who pops by to speak to her.

Could thinks be on the up?

Suki Panesar is jealous of Eve Unwin's new girlfriend. (Image credit: BBC)

Eve Unwin has finally moved on from lost love Suki Panesar, who called time on their affair just as they were about to run away together. Suki broke Eve's heart when she told her she had to choose her family over her after her son Vinny Panesar found out the truth and blackmailed her.

Working through her heartbreak, Eve has now started seeing new love interest Tessa and it seems things are going well.

Eve takes Tessa to Walford East for a romantic lunch but when they arrive, Eve comes face-to-face with her former lover.

Suki is having lunch with her husband Nish Panesar and the family and is forced to hide her upset at seeing Eve with another women.

Elaine Peacock is never one to miss a business opportunity! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Bernadette Taylor is grateful to get another job following the devastating fire, when Elaine Peacock decides to serve breakfasts at the Queen Vic while the cafe is out of action!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.