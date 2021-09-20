'EastEnders' spoilers: Is Whitney Dean in danger?

Gray Atkins wants his own way with Whitney Dean.

Whitney Dean dangerously riles Gray Atkins over a job offer in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Whitney Dean has a rehearsal for Jen's showcase and Gray Atkins comes along to watch. When he discovers his ex Chelsea Fox is working behind the bar, however, things get a bit awkward.

After Whitney's done, she's stunned when Jen offers Whitney a job on a cruise ship. Gray is rattled as the last thing he wants to happen is for Whitney to leave the Square!

She's really happy about Jen's offer, seeing it as a way to kick off a new career. A desperate Gray tries his best to talk her out of it but when she refuses, he takes matters into his own hands...

Is Whitney in danger?

Isaac Baptiste and Lola Pearce struggle to get a flat. (Image credit: BBC)

Isaac Baptiste and Lola Pearce are flat hunting but they're miserable to discover that after Isaac's time off work, it's proving tricky to provide enough proof of income to get anyone to exchange a contract.

After Lola tells Patrick about their troubles, he kindly offers to be their guarantor. But with wife Sheree Trueman planning a trip to Trinidad, what will she say about it? Especially as she's not happy about her son's plan to move in with his girlfriend in the first place...

Harvey Monroe has tried to protect his daughter since finding out she was dating ex-con Bobby Beale. (Image credit: BBC)

Harvey Monroe talks to boss Kat Slater and asks her for some more shifts. He's keen to put some money away for daughter Dana Monroe, so she can have the best start to university.

Dana is touched that her dad is going to so much trouble to help her out but she's still set on deferring going to college and asks him to respect her decision.

Also, Jean Slater appears in court on drug charges, Zack Hudson makes Martin Fowler and interesting offer, and Janine Butcher tells Scarlett Butcher about her new job.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7:35 pm.