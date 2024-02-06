EastEnders spoilers: Johnny Carter vows REVENGE on Dean!

Johnny Carter wants rid of Dean Wicks for GOOD in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Johnny Carter's head is in a spin after finding out that Linda Carter's rapist Dean Wicks is back in Albert Square.

Worried for his mum, he tries to stop alcoholic Linda from knocking back the booze but she manages to sneak away for him and crack open a bottle.

Blind drunk again, Linda drops Gina Knight's birthday cake in front of everyone in The Vic, prompting Gina to nervously burst into laughter.

Johnny knows that Gina dated Dean until a controlling and dangerous Dean finally showed his true colours. He's fuming with Gina for mocking Linda and adding even more to her woes.

When Johnny goes off the deep end and has a massive go at Gina, it shocks everyone. Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway are alarmed about the strength of Johnny's anger and they try to calm him down.

Not best pleased about having Dean around himself, Ben promises Johnny he'll help get rid of him. Ben assures copper husband Callum it will all be above board and legal, but is he telling the truth?

George is simmering with hurt and anger after finding out that dad Eddie Knight was only laying it on thick with the fatherly love because he wants George to help him out with a court case.

When Eddie turns up at The Vic with George's mum Gloria Knight, he tells them to get out. Desperate to help her husband, Gloria pleads with George to help his dad but George insists he has nothing more to say to them.

It's Gina Knight's birthday and George is determined not to let Eddie's games ruin things. After her birthday lunch, George has heart-to-heart with his daughter, opening up about his childhood.

Gina can't bear her the way her granddad treats George, and she's angry when he tries to make excuses for Eddie's cruel behaviour in the past.

Realising he needs to know the truth about Eddie, he steels himself to find out who Eddie is accused of killing.

A stunned George rings Eddie and tells him they need to talk...

Denise Fox's cold and distant behaviour around husband Jack Branning and the family hasn't gone unnoticed by Jack's kids Amy Branning and Ricky Branning.

Not realising that Denise is in the middle of a mental breakdown, torn apart by the guilt of conspiring to cover up the killing of Keanu Taylor at Christmas, and burying his body under the cafe floor.

Amy is worried that Denise's recent strange behaviour means that her already fragile marriage to Jack really is on the rocks and she vows to help keep them together.

Choosing a lovely bracelet for Jack to give to Denise for Valentine's Day, Amy shares her purchase with brother Ricky.

When Denise catches the pair, she has another psychotic episode, hallucinating that the bracelet is her distinctive missing 'D' necklace... The one that accidentally ended up in the concrete grave with Keanu.

Ricky and Amy are alarmed when Denise freaks out and Ricky wants to talk to Jack but Amy is desperate not to give the couple any reason to split up and she begs Ricky to stay quiet.

Also, Denzel Danes puts his love life in second place as he fixates on diet and training.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.