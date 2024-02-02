EastEnders fans having 'nightmares' after HORROR episode

EastEnders fans were terrified after Keanu Taylor returned from beyond the grave.

EastEnders fans have been left with "nightmares" after last night's haunting episode (Thursday, February 1).

Denise Fox (Diane Parish) has been spiralling following the murder of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) on Christmas Day.

Ever since she dropped her 'D' necklace in Keanu's grave underneath the floor of the café, Denise has been losing her grip on reality more and more each day.

After having a terrifying nightmare about Keanu burying her under the café, Denise resorted to desperate measures to try and cope with her inner turmoil by seeking guidance from her serial killer ex husband Lucas Johnson (Don Gilet) in prison on how he lives with his crimes.

Lucas pleaded Denise to tell him what was wrong, but just as it looked as though she was about to confess, they were interrupted when an announcement revealed that their time was up.

As Denise was about to leave, Lucas grabbed her arm and told her that she needed to repent for her sins.

Later on, Denise's grip on reality began to slip even further when she walked into the Vic and volunteered herself for a reading with Psychic Madame Tellerina, which Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) had organised as part of the evening's entertainment.

Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth), Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) watched on in horror as Denise got up on stage, hoping in some strange way that she could get solace and absolution for her crimes.

The psychic told Denise that someone was buried underground and were reaching out to her.

"They're so lonely underground. They're crying. So lonely. He...I think it's a he. He's saying...'How could you do this to me?' He's saying, 'I didn't deserve this,'" Madame Tellerina continued.

Believing she was talking about Keanu, Denise nearly broke down in tears and said she wanted to take it back, before the psychic stopped to inform everyone that the spirit wanted to speak for himself.

She suddenly started barking and howling like a dog, telling her that it was a "beloved pet gone too soon."

Back at home, Denise continued to spiral and things soon took a horrifying turn when she began hallucinating a dead Keanu. As she looked at herself in the mirror, Keanu's ghostly hand appeared on the other side of the wardrobe door.

When Denise took a closer look at her reflection, she was left terrified when she saw Keanu's face in the window. She begged Keanu to not hurt her son and quickly shut the bedroom door when Raymond came calling for her.

Keanu's wedding suit, which he was wearing on the night he was killed, was then seen sitting on the chair behind Denise as she sobbed in despair.

Terrified fans claimed they will be having nightmares after the scene and thought it was something straight out of a horror movie...

#EastEnders is going to start giving me nightmares in their horror movie era IM SCARED pic.twitter.com/0qjwGt2IPyFebruary 1, 2024 See more

Yeah well thanks for the nightmares im gonna have tonite #EastEnders 😭😭February 1, 2024 See more

#eastenders that's not even funny! I'm gonna have nightmares now! 👍 I'll be seeing #keanu everywhere too! 😂😂February 1, 2024 See more

