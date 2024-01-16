EastEnders spoilers: Gina Knight ATTACKED by Dean?

Gina Knight is in danger after a night with Dean turns into terror in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Gina Knight has found herself in a whole world of trouble with her family and Linda Carter after Dean Wicks went against her wishes to reveal they're an item.

Not only did Dean rape Linda, he tried to rape Roxy Mitchell and despite being arrested, escaped without a conviction.

Although Gina believes Dean's lie that he's an innocent man, she was fuming that he revealed their relationship and dumped him. Dean used emotional blackmail to win her back.

Determined to keep the rapist from her daughter, a worried Cindy Beale made Dean a surprising offer. She confronts him again and tells him he's got until the end of the day to decide whether to take her up on it.

After revealing to Gina that he was approached by her mum, Dean invites Gina over for a romantic evening.

But it's not long before Dean shows his true colours and Gina is left terrified as the date takes a very dark turn...

Suki Panesar is put in a difficult position by Nish Panesar. (Image credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar steels herself for some tough talking after Nish Panesar suggests they have a meeting to discuss their divorce.

After finally asserting herself with her controlling husband, Suki left Nish to be with the love of her life, Eve Unwin. She was shocked and relieved when he appeared to concede defeat, agreeing to divorce her.

When Suki bumps into her friend Barminder, she confesses that she's struggling with her new life. Although she loves Eve, it's been a long road for her to admit that she's gay and she's not sure she's ready to deal with the community judging her.

Although initially telling Suki that their son Vinny Panesar would be the mediator in their divorce discussion, Nish has another plan in mind...

Instead of bringing Vinny, he arrives with their temple's prayer leader Giani, knowing it will humiliate Suki to have to come out to him and reveal her affair with Eve.

Suki struggles in the mediation session and although Gianni is very kind, it leaves her shaken. Not wanting Nish to continue to have control over her, Suki realises the gloves are now off.

Kim Fox is alarmed by Denzel Danes' state of mind. (Image credit: BBC)

Kim Fox is concerned about leaving partner Howie Danes' son Denzel Danes with Patrick and Yolande Trueman while she and Howie take a job on a cruise ship.

When Denzel gets in trouble at school, Yolande thinks he's acting out as he's scared about being without them.

Feeling awful that Denzel hasn't confided in them, Kim tells Howie that they can't take the three-month job, as it's not fair on Denzel.

After talking things through with him, however, Denzel promises them that he's find with them going away.

Whitney Dean leaves the Square! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Whitney Dean breaks then news to Zack Hudson that she's leaving Walford for a while to stay with her step mum Bianca Jackson, who has split up from her partner Terry Spraggan.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.