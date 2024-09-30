EastEnders spoilers: Junior Knight makes SHOCK confession!

Junior Knight has been having a secret affair with his dad's ex-wife Cindy Beale!

Junior Knight opens up to his dad George Knight in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings)

Junior Knight has got himself in a right pickle with his most recent romantic entanglement Cindy Beale!

He's always regarded himself as a bit of a player and strung along multiple women over the years. A serial cheater throughout his marriage, Junior's estranged wife Monique Knight finally kicked him into touch and called an end to their marriage.

When Cindy came onto Junior's radar, part of him liked the thrill of being with such a dangerous lover.

Not only was she with partner Ian Beale, she was also the ex-wife of his own dad George Knight!

Cindy Beale has been secretly cheating on Ian Beale with Junior Knight. (Image credit: BBC)

Junior has finally met his match in Cindy, who ALWAYS calls the shots when it comes to affairs and she's got him right where she wants him...

When George senses that Junior is carrying a burden, he encourages him to open up.

Admitting that he's starting to fall for his mystery woman, Junior goes as far to say that he's having feelings for his secret fling and he thinks she feels the same way.

Will George guess who Junior is talking about or is the truth too shocking?

Cindy Beale struggles with a tricky situation. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Cindy feels stuck in the middle as not only is she having to keep her affair secret from Ian Beale, her old lover David Wicks is back in the mix!

David is despised by Ian for the fling with Cindy that cost Ian his marriage... Not only that, David's dangerous affair almost got him killed, when Cindy hired a hitman to bump off Ian so she could be with her lover!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.