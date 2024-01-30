EastEnders spoilers: Karen Taylor is in GRAVE DANGER!

Karen Taylor is back and wants to know EXACTLY what happened to Keanu Taylor!

Karen Taylor's reappearance causes trouble for 'The Six' in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Karen Taylor was forced to flee the Square before Christmas after taking the rap for son Keanu Taylor's fake kidnapping of Sharon Watts' son Albie.

Stealing the £50,000 ransom money that belonged to Phil Mitchell, Karen did a runner with Mitch Baker. No one tries to get one over on Phil without consequences and she's made sure that she can't be tracked.

After learning that Keanu had supposedly fled the scene of a crime at Christmas, hitting Nish Panesar over the head with a champagne bottle and leaving him for dead, Karen's been out of her mind with worry.

Little does she know that Denise Fox smashed Nish over the head and Keanu was stabbed by Linda Carter, his body now under several feet of concrete in the cafe. In typical Karen fashion, she kicks off in the cafe, demanding answers from Nish about where her son has gone to.

When Phil finds out she's back in the Square, he storms over, demanding she returns his money. Standing her ground, Karen refuses to pay up and needles Phil by bringing up the fact that his estranged wife Kat Slater is now with Nish.

Knowing that Karen is could tear their murder conspiracy apart, Kathy Cotton vows to get rid of her. Having already had her husband Rocky Cotton banged up for the cafe fire in a bid to shut him up, Kathy reasons that they need to report Karen to the police for Albie's kidnapping...

Alcoholic Linda Carter has been dealing with her horror over stabbing and killing Keanu Taylor by turning back to the booze. Her recent relapse has been no surprise to her family, and no one suspects that there's a truly dark secret that has prompted her to fall off the wagon.

Discovering that Keanu's mum Karen Taylor is back, Linda is stunned, not knowing if she'll be able to keep it together in front of her. Rushing home to the Vic, she stuffs clothes in a bag, resolving to take Alfie Moon up on his offer and and go on holiday with him.

When mum Elaine Peacock catches Linda packing, she's worried. Telling her that going off with Alfie when she's still in a state is not the best idea, Elaine's frustrated when her daughter can't be dissuaded.

Stacey Slater is alarmed when Elaine lets slip that Linda's planning on leaving. With Sharon Watts still in Australia after fleeing the Square, it seems 'The Six' are starting to fall apart...

George Knight takes dad Eddie Knight to the Boxing Den and they find teen Denzel Danes training. Eddie encourages George to get into the ring with Denzel and help improve his form.

They're soon joined by Ravi Gulati's daughter Avani Nandra-Hart, who wants to do some sparring. Eddie encourages Denzel to get tough to improve his sparring, but it backfires when Denzel ends up upsetting Avani by insulting her.

With George having to sort out Denzel, Eddie is left to his own devices. He takes a call from wife Gloria Knight and tells her that everything is going to plan.

What are the pair keeping from George?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.