EastEnders spoilers: Kat Mitchell sees nasty Nish's TRUE COLOURS!

Kat Mitchell is not impressed when Nish Panesar tries to dress her!

Kat Mitchell has a major revelation about her love life in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Kat Mitchell has found herself caught up in a surprise relationship with ex-con Nish Panesar after splitting up from her husband Phil Mitchell. Dumping Phil after finding out he'd slept with Lola Pearce's mum Emma Harding, Kat lurched straight into another romantic entanglement when a scheming Nish asked her out.

It's clear that Nish is using Kat in whatever game he's up to. Despite feigning that he's ready to move on from his broken marriage to Suki Panesar, he's not the kind of man to take a humiliation lying down.

Although Stacey Slater has tried to warn Kat that Nish is not a good man, she's stubbornly continued to see him.

When Nish gives her a coat that is quite obviously not her taste, she feels pushed into accepting it. Nish's controlling ways are starting to show and when he gives her a dressing down for questioning Priya Nandra-Hart's work ethic, Kat is riled.

Kat leaves the house without the gifted coat, but Nish follows her and asks her to wear it. Nish has been used to putting the frighteners on wife Suki Panesar to keep her line, so he's taken aback when she makes it clear she's not going to comply.

Worried for Kat, Stacey's mum Jean Slater gives Kat a few home truths about her relationship with Nish. It seems Jean has finally got through to her and Kat heads to Phil's to talk...

Linda Carter is horrified when she's confronted by a raging Karen Taylor. (Image credit: BBC)

Elaine Peacock is worried about alcoholic daughter Linda Carter and her increasingly erratic behaviour. When Linda insisted that she was going off on holiday with Alfie Moon, Elaine was alarmed and she heads over to Alfie's flat to talk to him.

Things are about to get VERY tricky for Linda and the six women who conspired to get rid of Keanu Taylor's body at Christmas.

Keanu's mum Karen Taylor wants answers about their claim that Keanu attacked Nish Panesar and left him for dead before doing a runner. Linda is horrified when Karen bursts into The Vic, demanding to know exactly what happened.

Will killer Linda finally crack?

Gina Knight makes a worrying confession to mum Cindy Beale. (Image credit: BBC)

Gina Knight is still highly suspicious of her granddad Eddie Knight, not buying his recent attempt to convince his adopted son George Knight that he's the good guy.

Having been on the receiving end of some racist comments from Eddie, she's tried to warn her dad that Eddie is doesn't have his best interests at heart but George doesn't want to hear it.

Gina shares her concerns with mum Cindy Beale, who confronts George about letting Eddie get close to him. Not impressed by Cindy questioning his judgement, George hits back that she's not been the best parent herself.

Will he get wise to Eddie's lies?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.