EastEnders spoilers: Kat Slater is DEVASTATED by Phil's lies!

Kat Slater pushes Phil Mitchell aside when she learns a devastating truth about Alfie Moon in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kat Slater has a shock conversation with her ex Alfie Moon, when he admits that their son Tommy Moon punched him the stomach.

Tommy was kicking off after finding out that he was being made a fool of on social media in a video showing him being publicly told off by his dad.

Following the incident, Alfie and Tommy's stepdad Phil Mitchell decided to take matters into their own hands. He'd already lashed out at Kat in another incident and the situation was threatening to get out of control.

Encouraging Tommy to see that he couldn't go around hitting his loved ones, they took him down the Boxing Den to train properly in the ring.

The whole deal is news to Kat, however, who is stunned by her son's continuing violent outbursts! She's also angry with fiance Phil for keeping it secret from her.

What Kat doesn't realise is that Phil's been keeping it all under wraps partly for Alfie's sake, as the punch led to Alfie going to hospital and discovering he may have prostate cancer.

In trying to placate Kat, Phil lets slip about Alfie's cancer worries and reveals that his results are due out today. Terrified for her former husband, Kat drops everything to be with him at the hospital.

After supporting Alfie, a frazzled Kat returns home and she confronts Phil yet again. Furious with him for keeping such big secrets from her, the couple have a massive row.

Are their wedding plans about to be derailed?

Stacey Slater leaves Lily Slater alone while she goes to work but will she regret it? (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater is shattered after a sleepless night now that they have a baby in the house! Little Charli has been unsettled and new grandma Stacey has taken charge, not trusting teen mum Lily Slater to cope.

Fed up by her mum's interference, Lily assures Stacey that she's capable of looking after her own daughter and she encourages Stacey to go to work at the bap van with Eve Unwin.

Still unsure that it's a good idea, Stacey finds herself talked into it and heads to the market.

It seems Stacey's fears are about to come true, when Charli's granddad Jack Branning marches over to the bap van. He reveals that he's just found Lily with Charli and the baby's dad Ricky Mitchell clowning around with the baby!

Horrified and feeling humiliated by Jack's fury that she left Lily and the baby alone, Stacey rips off her apron and heads out to find Lily.

Dragging her daughter home, she warns her that she's NOT happy with her reckless behaviour!

Jay Brown makes a shocking discovery! (Image credit: BBC)

Jay Brown is suspicious when his daughter Lexi Pearce is being unusually secretive about her phone.

Determined to find out what she's been up to, he's alarmed when he realises that she's been texting her grandma Emma Harding, who is back in the Square!

Emma reveals they've been having a back-and-forth conversation for weeks, and Lexi has admitted she's been struggling.

Emma tells Jay that she's really worried about her granddaughter but Jay doesn't want to hear anything Emma has to say and he chucks her out of the house.

When Callum Highway finds out what's been going on, he urges Jay to let Emma speak and find out what's been going on with Lexi.

Jay has a decision to make when Emma asks to meet up with him tomorrow...

Whitney Dean has news for Chelsea Fox. (Image credit: BBC)

Whitney Dean is delighted when she talks to the fostering service and they are encouraging about her and boyfriend Zack Hudson applying to be foster carers.

The only concern they have is that Whitney and Zack are living in shared accommodation and Whitney is told that she and Zack will need their own place.

Chelsea Fox is pleased for her friend but she's sad to realise that Whitney and Zack will be moving out.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.