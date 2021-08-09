'EastEnders' spoilers: Kat Slater gets a shock phone call!

Kat Slater is on tenterhooks when she takes the call about son Tommy Moon!

Kat Slater waits for news about Tommy Moon in Friday's episode of EastEnders (8:05 pm — see our TV Guide for full listings)

Kat Slater is still stressed about her son Tommy Moon's footballing trial, worried that if he doesn't get through, it will leave him devastated.

Things seem to be going Tommy's way however, when recent visitor to the Square and famous football manager Harry Redknapp shares the video of Tommy taking a goal that he put online.

Soon, the video has gone viral and it seems that Tommy is having a moment of internet fame! Kat finally gets the call that will determine Tommy's future... She is told that Tommy made the team!

Ash Panesar asks Honey Mitchell a big favour. (Image credit: BBC)

Ash Panesar is doing her best to manage her stress levels as she continues to work towards her GP qualifications.

She is scheduled in for an inspection at the hospital as part of her application, but she soon realises that she's under more scrutiny than usual because of the suspension she once had in the past.

Meanwhile, Honey Mitchell is feeling uncomfortable with the revelation from Suki Panesar that she set up her own son Jags Panesar to have him packed off to prison.

When Ash sees Honey she approaches her and asks her to spend some more time with her mum as Honey is the only person that Suki will listen to.

What will Honey say?

Lola Pearce has been struggling since her last conversation with Isaac Baptiste. (Image credit: BBC)

Lola Pearce is touched when her ex Peter Beale pops round to see how things are going. She tells him what's been going on with her boyfriend Isaac but when Peter lets slip that Ben Mitchell encouraged him to check up on her, she is fuming.

Storming out, Lola heads round to see Ben and tells him that the last thing she needs right now is him trying to meddle in her love life.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8:05 pm.