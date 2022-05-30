EastEnders spoilers: Kathy Beale wants justice for Ben!

Kathy Beale tries to help Ben Mitchell deal with his ordeal.

Kathy Beale encourages Ben Mitchell to report his sexual assault in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Kathy Mitchell is in shock after realising that son Ben Mitchell was raped by Lewis Butler.

It brings back terrible memories of her own rape by James Wilmott-Brown when she was a young woman, in the very same flat, which was then above the Dagmar Wine Bar.

Doing her best to offer her son some comfort and support, Kathy is distressed when he can't deal with talking about it and he rushes out into the Square.

When Ben finally returns home, Kathy is flooded with relief and it seems Ben is ready to talk about what happened to him. After a heart-to-heart, Kathy gently tries to suggest that Ben needs to report the rape to the police.

What will he say?

Lewis Butler has been cruelly trying to convince Ben Mitchell he's not to blame. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Lewis Butler appears to have no remorse and no comprehension of what he's done to Ben. He's acting like Ben initiated everything between them and it was just a one-night-stand.

To make things worse, he's been talking to Ben's husband Callum Highway about recently being the victim of a homophobic attack.

Not knowing what Lewis did to Ben, an unwitting Callum has put aside his hurt over Ben's 'cheating' to help Lewis out.

Kim Fox has a proposition for Howie Danes! (Image credit: BBC)

Kim Fox spies Howie Danes talking to Martin Fowler. But an accident ensues when Howie ends up tripping over Kim's bag!

After injuring his leg, Kim insists on taking him to hospital to get it checked over.

Realising that he's not going to be able to look after himself on his own, Kim insists that Howie move in with her while he recovers!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.