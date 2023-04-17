EastEnders spoilers: Keanu Taylor arrested?

Keanu Taylor fears that the game is up while doing the dodgy job for Ravi Gulati.

Keanu Taylor faces the long arm of the law in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Keanu Taylor is feeling edgy after his decision to ask Ravi Gulati to hook him up with his criminal contacts for a bit of cash in hand work.

When Sharon Watts tells him that they need to pay Linda Carter for the Christening food the pub, he realises that unless he takes the work, he'll have to let down Sharon and their son Albie Watts.

Keanu heads off to do the dodgy delivery job for Ravi, confident that he can pull it off. But he's stunned when DS Giles turns up and asks him what is in the boxes.

Will Keanu panic and end up in jail?

Sharon Watts has a big question to ask Zack Hudson. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Sharon is happily arranging Albie's Christening, oblivious to the fact that Keanu is strapped for cash and turning to crime to find the funds.

When Sharon and Keanu ask Keanu's sister Bernie Taylor to be Albie's Godmother, she is absolutely thrilled. Next on Sharon's list is asking her brother Zack Hudson to be Godfather.

She's shocked when instead of being as happy as Bernie to be asked, he rushes off.

Is he hiding something?

Callum Highway promises Ben Mitchell he's there for him. (Image credit: BBC)

Ben Mitchell has been brooding ever since he found out that his rapist Lewis Butler has been arrested for another sexual assault.

Knowing that Ben struggles to be open about his feelings, his husband Callum Highway encourages Ben to talk to him but his words have no affect.

Ben's mum Kathy Beale is also worreid about her son and she confronts Ben over his attitude. Begging him to lean on Callum, she says that he can get the support he so badly needs.

Has Kathy managed to talk him round?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.