EastEnders spoilers: Keanu Taylor OUTS his betrayer!

Keanu Taylor is overwhelmed by bitter despair after his daughter's disappearance in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Keanu Taylor is in bits after Lisa Fowler fled the country with his young daughter Peggy Taylor. Peggy's grandma brought the tot back from Portugal and Keanu thought that he'd finally have a chance to bond with the little girl.

Desperate to get back home to Peggy's mum Louise Mitchell, Lisa defied Keanu's demand that she let Peggy stay with him and she managed to give him the slip to get to the airport.

Determined to find a way to get legal access to Peggy, Keanu gets in touch with Eve Unwin's solicitor friend in the hope of finding help.

He's heartbroken when he's told that he'll have to fight for custody through the Portuguese courts and it could take years before the case gets anywhere.

After pouring his heart out to mum Karen Taylor, Keanu is left thoughtful when she wonders how Lisa managed to escape. She suggests that someone must have tipped her off about Keanu's plan to keep her in the country.

His head spinning after Karen's speculation, Keanu realises that she must be right. Spoiling for a fight, he confronts the person who he thinks betrayed him.

Has he got things right?

Martin Fowler struggles to deal with Stacey Slater's saucy side hustle. (Image credit: BBC)

Martin Fowler and ex-wife Stacey Slater have grown close again in recent months and are slowly working their way back to reuniting.

The former couple split several years ago and both Stacey and Martin have had several relationships since, but none of them have worked out.

After arranging a romantic rendezvous at the allotments with Stacey, Martin is disappointed when Stacey has to let him down, explaining she's double booked herself and has arranged a chat with her private Secret Cam client.

Knowing that Stacey's cam work has helped get her out of a financial hole, Martin puts aside his own concerns to encourage her to log on with her client.

Offering to sit with the kids downstairs and wait while she makes the video call, Martin doesn't realise how uncomfortable the situation is going to make him.

When he overhears Stacey's flirty conversation with her client, it really gives him the ick!

Unable to deal with it, he makes his excuses and hurries out of the house.

Kim Fox gets a pep talk from Howie Danes! (Image credit: BBC)

Kim Fox insists to Patrick Trueman and Howie Danes that after her recent mental health troubles, she's knocking her 'Kimfluencer' channel on the head.

The pair are sad that Kim's giving up something that's given her so much confidence, especially when she explains that she's too broken to carry on.

Concerned about Kim's dark mood, Howie gently tries to encourage her to get her mojo back, insisting that she's a strong woman and the therapy will help her heal.

Howie's sincere words seem to do the trick and Kim gets back online to speak to her fanbase.

Will she get through her 'live' without breaking down?

Suki Panesar makes a shock discovery! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Suki Panesar feels humiliated after she realises that the 'romantic' cruise that husband Nish Panesar has planned is, in actual fact, Rocky Cotton's honeymoon that he lost in a poker game!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.