'EastEnders' spoilers: Kheerat Panesar kisses Stacey Slater!

Stacey Slater is taken aback when she gets a kiss from Kheerat Panesar in Friday's episode of EastEnders (8:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Stacey Slater is stunned when Ben Mitchell reveals that someone paid for her to have her dodgy old food van repaired, as she didn't have quite enough cash.

When Stacey realises that Kheerat Panesar was her guardian angel, she visits him to tell him how grateful she is.

There's been some chemistry between them for some time but it's not come to anything. But as Stacey lets her guard down, the pair share a moment.

The almost kiss is interrupted by Kheerat's brother Vinny Panesar, who barges in on them. Later, Kheerat heads out to find Stacey and he gives her a tender kiss.

It's just on the cheek, but a flattered Stacey is totally smitten!

Janine Butcher gets in Mick Carter's good books. (Image credit: BBC)

Mick Carter is nursing a terrible hangover after his night at the club but mum Shirley Carter has absolutely no sympathy!

When Rocky Cotton suggests that Mick start a boxing club, Mick says he's not interested. After seeing Rocky's boxing gloves Janine Butcher has a plan.

She knows that Mick's son Ollie Carter needs to get a school project fundraiser off the ground. Mick is touched when he realises that Janine has organised a charity boxing match to help Ollie.

Nancy Carter sees the two laughing together and is not happy!

Jean Slater makes a confession to Harvey Monroe. (Image credit: BBC)

Jean Slater is ignoring Harvey Monroe, as he made a misplaced comment to her the previous day that left her feeling hurt. When she gets Harvey as her cab driver to take her to her hospital appointment, she's fuming!

At the appointment, Jean tries to explain when the doctor worries she's not been to see them for over a year. She insists that all is well and she's been taking her medication.

Things take a bit of a turn when Jean can't find her diary to write in another appointment. Much to her relief, Harvey turns up with the diary that she left in his cab.

Softening towards Harvey for his good deed she opens up to him about some of the more private aspects of her life.

Also, Keegan Baker is scathing when Vinny Panesar wants to throw a surprise birthday party for Dotty Cotton, as he's sure no one will come!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8:00 pm.