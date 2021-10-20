'EastEnders' star Lacey Turner reveals that Stacey wants Kheerat, NOT Martin

EastEnders actress Lacey Turner has ruled out a reunion for her character, Stacey Slater, and ex-husband Martin Fowler, and revealed that Stacey has the hots for Kheerat Panesar.

Stacey is back in Albert Square next week after being released from prison, where she was serving time for assault. The single mum was stitched up by former best pal Ruby Allen earlier in the year, who lied to police that Stacey pushed her down the stairs of the club.

Ex hubby Martin is now a single man after splitting from wife Ruby - who was arrested by police when vengeful Jean falsely claimed that the businesswoman was a drugs dealer and was helping her shift cannabis being grown in the Slaters’ garage.

Stacey is back... but it doesn't look like a reunion with Martin is on the cards. (Image credit: BBC)

After some encouragement from Zack, Martin decides to admit his feelings to Stacey, but she interrupts him with a huge bombshell, and it looks like the fruit and veg peddler is going to be left bitterly disappointed.

Says Lacey, “I think Stacey will always have feelings for Martin, and there’ll always be something between them, but there’s obviously so much damage.

“I don’t know anybody who would easily forgive their partner for ending up with their best friend. That’s quite a big hurdle to get over! She’s still holding that against him.

“There’ll always be something, but right now, I don’t think that’s where Stacey wants to be.”

Will there be sparks between Stacey and Kheerat once again? (Image credit: BBC)

Asked about Kheerat Panesar, who Stacey had a one-night stand with back in October 2020, Lacey adds, “There’s definitely something there. They had that one night stand, and there’s something sizzling between them.

“Whether it turns into something or not, I guess we’ll have to find out. But there’s most definitely something there. Stacey would love that, just to annoy Suki! They really do hate each other.”

Stacey’s newfound freedom isn’t without its problems, as landlord Suki fails to repair the Slaters’ broken boiler, leaving them with no hot water.

The Slaters react by breaking into the Panesar flat to have a shower, but Suki then accuses Stacey of stealing Jags’ watch and serves the family with an eviction notice... just as Stacey is in the middle of a meeting with her probation officer.

Stacey's return sparks a huge new storyline for the Slater family. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, soon after her arrival home, Stacey is joined in Walford by Eve Unwin (former Waterloo Road star Heather Peace), a friend she made on the inside, who is set to bring trouble to the Slaters’ front door.

Says Lacey, “Eve is really feisty and very hot-headed; one of those people who acts before she thinks. She and Stacey became quite close in prison and formed a really good friendship.

“When Stacey finds a friend, she is normally quite loyal to them, and unless they do bad to her, she will have their back for life.

“But this is EastEnders, and Eve comes with trouble!”

