EastEnders spoilers: Killer Reiss Colwell finally trips over his lies?

Reiss Colwell is in shock after an emotional plea from his father-in-law Hugh in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings)

Reiss Colwell has been living in La-La Land over recent horrific events. After murdering his comatose wife Debbie Colwell by smothering her with a pillow to get out of a dangerous debt, he's kept his terrible deed secret.

When his pregnant fiancee Sonia Fowler was arrested for the murder, as her DNA was found on Debbie's pillow, instead of confessing, he cruelly let her go to jail.

Somewhere in his warped mind he seems to think that because an oblivious Sonia IS innocent, there's no way she'll go down for his crime.

After a newspaper reporter tracked him down, wanting to hear his story, Reiss made the potentially dodgy decision to go ahead with the interview.

His heartfelt plea that Sonia is a good person and would never kill Debbie seems to have convinced the journalist and he's sure it will cast doubt on Sonia's guilt.

Reiss Colwell is pleased when the locals support Sonia Fowler. (Image credit: BBC)

Things seem to be going Reiss's way with the locals, when even a sceptical Kim Fox decides to publicly support Sonia, while Alfie Moon gets his hands on a box of 'Save Our Sonia' t-shirts.

Feeling decidedly more chipper, Reiss' mood is abruptly brought down a notch when his father-in-law Hugh arrives with the paperwork for releasing Debbie's body for the funeral.

Sure that Sonia really is Debbie's killer, Hugh begs Reiss to accept that she murdered his daughter.

Harvey Monroe and Jean Slater's romance was derailed by his lies. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Harvey Monroe was well chuffed when he won a holiday to Greece in a radio competition! Seeing it as a chance to try and make things right with Jean Slater, who dumped him for lying to her about Maya Houssain, he asked her to go with him.

When Jean refused, Harvey was left in a dilemma but he decides to do the right thing by Jean and tells her that he'd like her to go on holiday with her daughter Stacey Slater instead of him.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.