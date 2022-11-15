EastEnders spoilers: Lexi Pearce discovers the terrible truth!

Lexi Pearce is devastated by what she discovers.

Lexi Pearce realises that Lola Pearce is keeping secrets from her in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Lexi Pearce has had an inkling that perhaps there's something her mum Lola Pearce and dad Ben Mitchell aren't telling her. She overhears Lola talking and it makes her even more suspicious, but Lola tries to cover.

When an official-looking medical letter arrives for her mum, Lexi surreptitiously steals it and she takes it to the playground to read...

After seeing the contents, Lexi is horrified. Meanwhile, Lola has had a call from the school to say that Lexi never turned up that day.

Terrified that her daughter has gone missing, Lola takes Ben and her boyfriend Jay Brown with her to search for Lexi.

When Ben finally finds Lexi in the park, he realises she knows the truth... Lexi shows him the letter that outlines Lola's treatment plan for her cancer.

Taken home by her dad, Lexi confronts her mum and tells her she knows she's seriously ill. Will Lola tell her the whole truth?

Janine Butcher watches Mick Carter with Linda Carter. (Image credit: BBC)

Janine Butcher recovers from her ordeal where she fell down the steps at the tube station. Now back at home, when she spots the father of her baby Mick Carter chatting to his ex Linda Carter, she is suspicious.

Growing increasingly paranoid that Mick and Linda have got something going on, she confronts Mick about his whereabouts.

Mick tries to justify why he was secretly talking to Linda but Janine's not having any of it.

What will she do?

Eve Unwin comes up with a cunning plan! (Image credit: BBC / Kieron McCarron)

Eve Unwin has stood by her vow to be there for Suki Panesar, whether Suki wants her help or not. With Suki blanking her since getting back with her ex-con hubby Nish Panesar, a still smitten Eve realises that she needs to find a way in to keep an eye on Suki.

Worried for Suki's welfare now she's back with her controlling ex, Eve spots an opportunity to draw Nish in. She offers him a business opportunity in the hopes of gaining his confidence.

Will he fall for her plan?

Also, Rocky Cotton makes a shock confession to Mitch Baker.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.