'EastEnders' spoilers: Liam Butcher gets some help from Janine!

Liam Butcher is in a fix over money but can Janine Butcher help him?

Liam Butcher gets a helping hand from aunt Janine Butcher in Monday's episode of EastEnders (8:00 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Liam Butcher ignores a call from girlfriend Cindy Williams. Her brother Peter Beale turns up and confronts Liam, telling him that Cindy has been in touch with him asking for money.

Feeling trapped, Liam is lost for words and he's grateful when his aunt Janine Butcher covers for him and gets him out of a tight spot.

Obviously needing to get some cash somehow, when Liam is left alone in the Arches by Ben Mitchell he comes up with an idea...

Janine Butcher is up to her old tricks yet again! (Image credit: BBC)

Later, Janine runs into Jay Mitchell and asks him for a job on the car lot. She's on a hiding to nothing with Jay, though, it seems, as he's not about to be taken in by her 'I'm a changed woman' act!

Determined not to be beaten, Janine comes up with a new plan to get some money together and she takes Liam aside to explain what she's plotting.

Janine's promise to daughter Scarlett Butcher to get her act together doesn't seem to have lasted long!

An angry Kat Slater gives Harvey Monroe the heave ho! (Image credit: BBC)

Ash Panesar is still smarting over her run in with cab driver Harvey Monroe after his words left her hurt and angry. Peter Beale does his best to help her deal with what happened, although he's also preoccupied with worries about his sister Cindy Williams.

There are a few crossed wires between Peter and Kat Slater, Harvey's boss, and Kat confronts Ash to find out what happened. She confesses what Harvey said to her and Kat is floored that he could behave in such a way.

Kat finds Harvey in The Queen Vic and she sacks him! He's is stunned by what's happened and tries to protest that what he said was taken the wrong way.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.