'EastEnders' spoilers: Can Janine Butcher start again?

Janine Butcher wants to find a way to make things up to her daughter in Friday's episode of EastEnders (8:05 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Janine Butcher is trying her best with daughter Scarlett but matters aren't helped when Scarlett scathingly remarks she's surprised she's remembered it's her first day at school! Janine is desperate to make things up to Scarlett, but it's clear she's not about to forgive her for abandoning her just yet...

Kat Slater suggests that if Janine could just get herself a steady job, that would help matters. She does her best but after several enquiries, Janine has got nowhere.

When she's approached by her old partner in crime Dr Cole to come back to running their scam, will Janine be tempted?

Later, when Janine is left alone with Zack Hudson it seems she's very tempted by something else!

Isaac Baptiste refuses to go to Trinidad. (Image credit: BBC)

Isaac Baptiste interrupts his mum Sheree Trueman making a secret phone call. He tells her that now he's settled back into Albert Square he wants to get himself another job.

Sheree, determined to stop him, tells him to hold off, as she's booked them tickets to visit Trinidad for a few weeks.

When Isaac refuses to go, Sheree is taken aback and realises that she has to move ahead with her plan...



Denise is stunned to find an estate agent at the house! (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Denise Fox is picking up her son from Walford Primary when the headteacher reveals she's been talking to Sheree about how happy she'll be to have Isaac back teaching at the school.

Back in Albert Square, Sheree is secretly visiting an estate agent to talk about putting the house on the market for a quick sale. Denise is stunned when Sheree is forced to admit that her plans to go to Trinidad is not for a holiday - it's permanent!



Dotty Cotton tries to win round Tiffany Butcher-Baker. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Dotty Cotton tries to make things up to Tiffany Butcher-Baker for her betrayal.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8:00 pm.