EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter gets a cash bribe from Janine!

Linda Carter is left reeling when Janine Butcher plots to get rid of her in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Linda Carter is settling back into friend Sharon Watts' house, while setting her sights on getting back husband Mick Carter. What she doesn't know is that Zack Hudson overheard her telling her little daughter Annie that she's going to get him back.

Zack has a word with Linda and warns her that it's not a good idea to try and repair her former marriage. She's left feeling glum and welcomes the distraction when daughter Nancy Carter asks her to go to a meeting at her new business venture with Zack.

Seeing her chance, Linda asks Mick to go to the meeting, too. But he's wary of leading her on and says it's best he doesn't. When Linda manages to get a reduced price on the restaurant space, the family celebrate and Mick joins them for celebratory drinks.

Nancy's pleased to see her parents getting on so well and she sticks the boot in with Mick's already paranoid girlfriend Janine Butcher, making sure she knows she left the two of them together to talk.

At Walford East, it feels like old times between Linda and Mick and Linda suddenly blurts out that she's still in love with him!

In the Vic, Janine is plotting... She finds Linda on her own in the restaurant and determined to get her out of Mick's life forever, she offers Linda £25,000 to leave the Square.

What will Linda say?

Callum Highway gets advice on his love life from Frankie Lewis. (Image credit: BBC)

Callum Highway is still struggling to deal with husband Ben Mitchell's recent betrayal, despite telling Ben he'll take him back as long as he behaves himself from now on.

Frankie Lewis sees Callum's in a bad way and she gently shares some wise words with him, prompting Callum to give Ben another chance.

Lily Slater blames Stacey Slater for her gran being in hospital. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater has the weight of the world on her shoulders with her mum Jean Slater in hospital after her latest bipolar episode.

Matters are not helped by daughter Lily Slater, who is devastated about what's happened to her gran and blames Stacey for Jean's predicament.

When Stacey visits Jean, she is alarmed when there's an incident between Jean and another patient. Worried that things will just be worse for Jean if she's locked up there, she decides to bring her home.

But has she made the right decision?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.