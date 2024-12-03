EastEnders spoilers: Martin faces his worst nightmare

Martin gets some alarming news about his son Roman on EastEnders...

Martin Fowler's (played by James Bye) world has been turned upside down by the discovery he has a son, Roman, with ex-wife, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton), on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Trouble is, Ruby doesn't want Martin anywhere near Roman, who remains in hospital.



The little boy was admitted due to autoimmune hepatitis and a paracetemol overdose.



When Martin goes to visit his son in hospital, the nurse turns him away under Ruby's instructions.



However, while angry Martin is downloading to family friend Zack Hudson (James Farrar) in the cafe, Ruby unexpectedly comes to find him.



She has some alarming news about a change in Roman's condition...

Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) returns from her honeymoon on tonight's episode of the BBC soap.



But her romantic bubble bursts when she finds out what's been going on with her troubled daughter, Linda (Kellie Bright), while she's been gone...

Elaine is shocked to hear from the locals, including Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), about Linda's boozy behaviour.



But Elaine's day is set to take an even more alarming turn...



Elaine realises that she can no longer enable Linda's alcohol problem and gives her an ultimatum...

Peter Beale (Thomas Law) remains worried about girlfriend Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), unaware of her secret painkiller addiction.

And the fact that Lauren is being BLACKMAILED by his own mum, Cindy (Michelle Collins)!



Lauren blames her symptoms on being pregnant.



But she remains on edge with Peter and the rest of her family...



Meanwhile, something is definitely going on with Phil.



But he won't confide in his family about it.



Phil's cousin, Teddy (Roland Manookian), invites Phil to join the family's Christmas Day celebrations.

But it seems Phil is not feeling the Christmas spirit...

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer