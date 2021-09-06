'EastEnders' spoilers: Martin Fowler makes a shock discovery!

Martin Fowler has a revelation about Ruby Fowler in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Martin Fowler's stepdaughter Lily Slater is still in big trouble for having been found with marijuana on her at school. She admits to her dad that she got the weed from Jean's garage, not a schoolfriend and hits him with the shock revelation that his wife Ruby already knew.

Martin is suspicious that something isn't adding up when he questions Ruby about keeping Lily's revelation from him. He is stunned when he discovers a text on Ruby's phone from the police. The text is thanking Ruby for her help in giving them information, saying that a drugs related arrest has been made!

Was Ruby responsible for ratting out Jean?

Jean Slater was horrified when the police turned up to arrest her! (Image credit: BBC)

Jean Slater has been taken to the police station after being arrested for the marijuana found in her garage. Poor Jean has been desperate to find a way to get rid of it, ever since she discovered that Mo Harris was using the garage for a drugs farm.

Now that the drugs have been found before she's been able to find a way to get rid of it, it seems that she's in a whole heap of trouble!

Jean's been hiding a big secret from everyone on the Square – apart from Ruby Fowler. After finding a lump some months before she told Ruby that her cancer was back and this time there would be no cure.

The stress of being arrested pushes Jean too far and she ends up collapsing.

Is she going to be okay?





Shirley Carter questioned her actions after knocking out Phil Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, as the residents of Albert Square come together in the aftermath of the fire, Shirley Carter has a confession to make to her son Mick Carter.

She reveals that the reason Phil Mitchell was trapped in the house unconscious was because she whacked him with a baseball bat. What will Mick say?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7:35 pm.