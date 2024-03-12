EastEnders spoilers: Martin Fowler unearths a HORRIFYING secret!

Martin Fowler is STUNNED by what he's seen

Martin Fowler is in shock after uncovering the secret affair in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Martin Fowler is gobsmacked after popping his head out of the back door during the family BBQ to find married Jack Branning and Stacey Slater in the middle of a smooch!

Jack and Stacey have been carrying on an affair for months and only recently cooled things off so that Jack can concentrate on his mentally fragile wife Denise Fox.

When Martin sees them sharing what was meant to be their final kiss, he demands the truth. The panicky pair insist it was a moment of madness and beg him not to let Denise know.

Later, Stacey confesses to Martin that she and Jack were having a fling but they've called things off. She also reminds him that it's none of his business.

Kathy Cotton PANICS when Martin Fowler admits what he's uncovered! (Image credit: BBC)

In a dilemma over what to do, Martin confides in Kathy Cotton, who is horrified that he's considering breaking the news of the affair to Denise.

Determined not to send her off the rails again following her psychotic break where Denise ended up hallucinating the ghost of murdered Keanu Taylor, Kathy insists he keeps it to himself.

Later, Jack breaks down on Denise and tells her he's been terrified after what happened to her.

His confession brings the couple together and they vow to fix their relationship.

Dean Wicks continues his evil plan to keep his daughter close. (Image credit: BBC)

Dean Wicks is in a fix after daughter Jade Green and Jean Slater's discovery.

When Jade looked on his phone she discovered that he's had loads of missed calls and texts from her worried mum Shabnam Masood.

Thinking on his feet after Jean confronts him, Dean claims that he's been dodging Shabnam's calls because he's so concerned about Jade moving to Pakistan with Shabnam while she's still recovering from her lung transplant.

Dean's explanation doesn't add up and Jade points out that Shabnam knows she's not well enough to travel yet, as she's battling a chest infection.

Little does Jade know that her apparently doting dad Dean is in fact messing with her antibiotics to prolong her illness and keep her with him for longer.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.